SBS Transit bus crashes into tree along TPE, 6 taken to hospital

Police investigations are ongoing.

Syahindah Ishak | December 25, 2021, 06:31 PM

On Saturday (Dec. 25) morning, an SBS Transit bus crashed into a tree along TPE towards SLE, at the slip road into KPE (MCE) exit.

A photo of the collision was posted onto SG Road Vigilante's Facebook page.

Photo from SG Road Vigulante/FB.

A video of the incident was also shared online.

Five conveyed to hospital

Responding to queries from Mothership, the police said that they were alerted to the incident at about 10:58am on Dec. 25.

The 40-year-old male bus driver and five bus passengers, aged 27 to 55, were conscious when conveyed to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

SCDF rescued person trapped at driver's seat

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told Mothership that they were alerted to the case at about 11am on Dec. 25.

Upon SCDF's arrival, a person was found trapped at the driver's seat of the bus.

SCDF rescued the person using hydraulic rescue equipment and subsequently conveyed the person to Changi General Hospital.

Five other persons were taken to Sengkang General Hospital.

Bus captain suspended from duty

In response to Mothership's queries, Tammy Tan, Senior Vice President of SBS Transit's Corporate Communications, said that the bus captain has been suspended from duty pending police investigations.

Tan added that SBS Transit's "topmost priority" is the well-being of the five passengers who were conveyed to hospital for treatment.

"We are in touch with them to extend our care and concern and render assistance as best we can.

[...]

We apologise to affected commuters for the distress and inconvenience caused."

Top images via Ben Chia Lor/FB & SG Road Vigilante/FB.

