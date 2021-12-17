Back

S'pore man realises bus captain who got off bus to help lost elderly man is secondary school friend

The elderly man had boarded the wrong bus.

Ashley Tan | December 17, 2021, 01:37 PM

Events

Singgate Digital Lock 12.12 Sale: Season Of Gifting to your loved ones

01 December 2021 - 12 December 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A random act of kindness recently led to a rather serendipitous reunion between two men in Singapore.

A commuter, Joshua Simon, shared to Facebook on Dec. 15 about his chance encounter with an old friend.

Stopped the bus

Simon was onboard an SMRT bus when a fellow elderly passenger realised he had boarded the wrong bus.

The elderly man's panic was noticed by the bus captain, who then went the extra mile to make sure his passenger found his way again.

Simon shared that the bus captain proceeded to stop the bus, and subsequently alighted to help the man cross the road as he had some difficulty walking.

Photo from Joshua Simon / FB

An old friend

It was only when Simon went up to say "Hi" to the bus captain did he realise the man was an old friend from secondary school.

Both had attended Greenridge Secondary School in the past, and according to Simon, the pair "used to study together, play Diablo 2 in my house after school, [and] get bullied together".

Photo from Joshua Simon / FB

He expressed his surprise at seeing his old friend, Bo Hao, once again in the neighbourhood they grew up in.

"To see him years later, as this incredible, kind, bus captain that he is, serving the neighbourhood we all grew up in - this man is the best of us, Singapore."

SMRT also gave Bo Hao's act of kindness a shout out on their Facebook page.

Bo Hao shared that knowing the problems the elderly face at their age, he offers help to them "when I can".

You can read SMRT's post here.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo from Joshua Simon / FB

Badminton: S'porean Loh Kean Yew wins again, advances to world championship quarter-finals

Go Kean Yew, go!

December 17, 2021, 12:23 PM

Influencer Naomi Neo launches own accessory line with hair tie that doubles up as pouch

The item—called the stashchie duo—costs S$50 for a set of two.

December 17, 2021, 11:52 AM

US man wears red thong as face mask, gets kicked off flight

A Florida man story.

December 17, 2021, 11:45 AM

Rest of Dec. 2021 in S'pore will be less windy & less rainy

But temperatures can drop to 22°C to 23°C on a few rainy days.

December 17, 2021, 02:11 AM

Mahathir, 96, admitted to medical facility for 'full medical check-up'

He will be in the hospital for a few days.

December 17, 2021, 01:37 AM

Changi Airport T3 loading assistant, 42, tests positive for Omicron variant

He had no contact with flight passengers.

December 17, 2021, 01:28 AM

355 new Covid-19 cases & 1 more death in S'pore

Today's Covid-19 update.

December 16, 2021, 10:10 PM

Hospital janitor in Jakarta is Indonesia's first confirmed case of Omicron variant

Five other suspected Omicron cases were detected.

December 16, 2021, 07:38 PM

High Court dismisses The Online Citizen's application for judicial review against IMDA's decision

TOC’s class license was cancelled by IMDA on Oct. 15.

December 16, 2021, 07:05 PM

2 S'poreans arrested in Serangoon for suspected drug activities, S$167,000 of illegal substances seized

The men were arrested in two separate operations on Dec. 15 and 16.

December 16, 2021, 05:43 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.