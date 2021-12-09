Back

Textile Centre eatery giving away 100 packets of free biryani every week to needy until end-December

The restaurant aims to help the less fortunate, and those who are hard-hit by the ongoing pandemic.

Fiona Tan | December 09, 2021, 05:49 PM

Bukhara Biryani, an eatery at Textile Centre, will be giving away 100 packets of free biryani every week to "help the vulnerable and those who have been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic."

Image courtesy of Bukhara Biryani.

Starting from Dec. 10, the giveaway will be held between 11am to 2pm every Friday, and will last until Dec. 31, 2021.

100 packets of free biryani

According to the Bukhara Biryani's press release on Dec. 9, the 100 free packets will be available for takeaway on a first come first serve basis.

The food must be collected in person, and one person is eligible to one packet of biryani, whilst stocks last.

Bukhara Biryani's restaurant manager, Mohamed Arif said: "While we may be an Indian Muslim restaurant, we feel the festive month is a timely reminder for us to help those in need."

The restaurant aims to help the less fortunate and those who are hard-hit by the ongoing pandemic.

Arif added: "Everyone is eligible to collect the support meal from our restaurant, regardless of race or religion."

Image courtesy of Bukhara Biryani.

Bukhara Biryani

Address: 200 Jalan Sultan #01-05, Textile Centre, Singapore 199 018

Operating hours: 7am to 2am daily

Top image courtesy of Bukhara Biryani

