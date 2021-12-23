Man, 24, arrested after allegedly attacking another man with knife along Buangkok Crescent

At about 5:30am on Dec. 22, the police received a report that a 24-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by another 24-year-old man along Buangkok Crescent.

Five men, aged between 21 and 27, have been arrested for their suspected involvement in the case, police said in a news release on Dec. 23.

A 27-year-old woman is also assisting in the investigations.

Victim suffered multiple wounds

The police said that the victim suffered multiple wounds on his arms and face. He had sought treatment in a hospital.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was known to the alleged assailant.

The assailant had purportedly assaulted the victim with a knife in a scuffle after they had a dispute.

Through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from the police cameras, officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division established the identity of the six persons involved and arrested five of them within the same day of the receipt of the police report.

A knife was recovered from the alleged assailant and seized as a case exhibit.

24-year-old man to be charged in court

Police said that one 24-year-old man will be charged in court on Dec. 24 with rioting armed with a deadly weapon.

If convicted, he could be jailed for up to 10 years and caned.

