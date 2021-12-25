Suga of BTS tests positive for Covid-19 on Christmas Eve

BTS rapper Min Yoon-gi, better known by his stage name Suga, tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday (Dec. 24).

According to a statement from BTS' management Big Hit Music, the 28-year-old was in self-quarantine upon returning to South Korea from the U.S when he was confirmed to have contacted the virus.

He is asymptomatic

Big Hit added that Suga is asymptomatic, and is currently recovering at home.

He had not been in contact with the other BTS members as he received his positive result during quarantine.

Suga had received his second Covid-19 vaccine dose in late August.

Here is Big Hit's full statement, as translated by Soompi:

"Hello. This is Big Hit Music. BTS member Suga was confirmed with Covid-19 on Friday, December 24 during his self-quarantine after taking the PCR test immediately upon his return to Korea on Thursday, December 23. Suga completed his second round of the Covid-19 vaccination in late August and is not presenting any symptoms as of today. He is currently administering self-care at home per the guidelines of the healthcare authorities. Suga, who had a number of personal engagements in the United States during BTS’s official time off, tested negative for the PCR test taken before traveling to the United States and began his self-quarantine after taking the PCR test upon his return to Korea. He received positive results during quarantine, and there was no contact with the other members. The company places the artists’ health as our top priority, and we will do everything we can to aid Suga in his speedy recovery. We will also diligently cooperate with the requests and guidelines of the healthcare authorities. Thank you."

