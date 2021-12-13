Back

Binance.sg quits S'pore market

Will stop operating by Feb. 13, 2021.

Belmont Lay | December 13, 2021, 12:11 PM

Events

Singgate Digital Lock 12.12 Sale: Season Of Gifting to your loved ones

01 December 2021 - 12 December 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Binance.sg will close down by Feb. 13, 2022.

The operator of Binance.sg, Binance Asia Services, has withdrawn its application to the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to operate a regulated cryptocurrency exchange in Singapore.

No more new registrations

Binance.sg is winding down operations.

Registrations, cryptocurrency and currency deposits and trading on Binance.sg will be closed with immediate effect.

Users of the Binance.sg platform must close all open positions and withdraw their Singapore dollar and cryptocurrency assets by the closure date, Binance said.

Binance.sg CEO Richard Teng said: "We always put our users first, so our decision to close Binance.sg was not taken lightly. Our immediate priority is to help our users in Singapore transition their holdings to other wallets or other third-party services."

Binance's news release on Monday, Dec. 13, said the decision was made after taking into account strategic, commercial and developmental considerations globally.

Binance will refocus its Binance Asia Services operations in Singapore into a blockchain innovation hub to help develop the global blockchain ecosystem.

Background

Back in September 2021, MAS said Binance Asia Services' licence application to operate Binance.sg was under review.

MAS also ordered Binance to stop providing payment services to users in Singapore.

Binance is a separate entity that operates another cryptocurrency exchange Binance.com.

Binance said the MAS order at that time had "no direct impact" on Binance.sg services.

Binance is founded by Chinese-Canadian entrepreneur Changpeng Zhao and is the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world by volume.

Top photo via Binance

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Sengkang resident fills lift landing, corridor with items last 3 years, neighbour moves out to avoid dispute

Help needed.

December 13, 2021, 10:57 AM

2 lions escaped from container at Changi Airport, shot with tranquilliser gun

There were seven lions in total.

December 13, 2021, 09:58 AM

370 new Covid-19 cases, 5 more deaths in S'pore

The current overall ICU utilisation rate is at 46.9 per cent.

December 12, 2021, 10:10 PM

Pritam says he told Raeesah in Oct.3 meeting that she ought to 'take responsibility & ownership of the issue'

Details on Oct. 3 and 4

December 12, 2021, 09:35 PM

Wild boar sprinting across Kranji Expressway killed after being hit by car

Poor thing.

December 12, 2021, 07:40 PM

'I've never deem myself a heroine': Raybe Oh gives candid answers & shares her recovery journey in IG Q&A

She was supposed to celebrate her third anniversary with her fiancé on April 21.

December 12, 2021, 01:38 PM

Faisal Manap refuses to share details of meetings between him, Pritam Singh, & Sylvia Lim with Committee of Privileges

The meetings, Faisal said, took place on Dec. 7 and 8, and lasted for 2 to 3 hours on each day.

December 12, 2021, 01:33 PM

Muslim vet nurse in S'pore has helped hundreds of dogs in 4 years: 'It's my responsibility to treat them'

Ahmat Sharezza Ahmat Ja'affar has been working as a veterinary nurse for the past four years.

December 12, 2021, 12:36 PM

New anime store in Tokyo, expected to be one of the world's largest, to open in 2023

A lot of anime.

December 12, 2021, 12:10 PM

'Magical' 1st edition copy of Harry Potter & the Philosopher's Stone sold for S$642,700 in auction

Only 500 such copies were printed.

December 12, 2021, 11:33 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.