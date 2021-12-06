Back

Big Bang's Taeyang & Korean actress Min Hyo-rin welcome 1st child

Congratulations!

Fasiha Nazren | December 06, 2021, 01:07 PM

The main vocalist of Korean boyband Big Bang, Taeyang, is now a father.

According to a report by South Korean daily newspaper Hankook Ilbo on Dec. 6, Taeyang's wife, actress Min Hyo-rin, recently gave birth to a healthy son.

This was confirmed by Taeyang's agency YG Entertainment, as mentioned by Soompi.

This makes Taeyang the first father among his band members.

Announced pregnancy in September

News of Min's pregnancy surfaced in September 2021 when her agency Plum Entertainment confirmed that the couple was expecting their first child.

The couple met on the set of Taeyang's "1AM" music video in 2014.

They married in 2018, in a private ceremony attended by family and close friends.

Top image screenshot from Taeyang's YouTube channel.

