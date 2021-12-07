Former TV host Benedict Goh, 51, proposes to girlfriend in Thailand

In an "intimate celebration" with close friends and their poodle, Muffin, 51-year-old Benedict Goh proposed to his Thai girlfriend, Bib Sirisambhand, at The Siam Hotel in Thailand last week.

"Best kept secret"

In an Instagram post titled "Best kept secret" on Dec. 3, the former TV host shared that he had begun planning for the proposal sometime before Easter last year.

He had even consulted a close friend of Bib on the type of engagement ring to buy.

However, the pandemic subsequently threw a wrench in his plans.

Still, Goh shared that it had not deterred him, and it is believed he flew over to Thailand in late November before proposing to Bib last week.

Goh ended his Instagram engagement post with a lovely note to his now-fiancée: "I’m very much looking towards the next chapter of our lives together @gummybib & #muffinthepoodle".

Thought it was for work

On her own Instagram page, Bib shared news of the engagement as well, revealing that it had been a successful surprise as she had not known about it at all.

She wrote:

"And I thought I was coming in to work… @benedict_goh, with the help of the @thesiamhotel team, had me fooled! I’m engaged!!! 💍"

Several celebrities also left comments congratulating the happy couple, including actresses Apple Hong and Priscelia Chan, following the IG posts.

Goh, who used to host The Pyramid Game from 1995-1997, left Mediacorp in 1998 when his contract ended.

According to 8days, he was previously married for six years to an air stewardess, before a 2009 divorce.

Top images via @benedict_goh Instagram