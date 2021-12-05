S'porean youth athletes win 3 gold & 1 silver medals at 2021 Asian Youth Para Games

Team Singapore has made the country proud with its showing so far at the 2021 Asian Youth Para Games (AYPG) in Bahrain, bringing home three gold medals and one silver medal, with two more days of competition to go.

A total of 13 athletes competing in athletics, Boccia, swimming, and table tennis are representing Singapore in the Bahrain 2021 AYPG.

Swimmer Colin Soon wins two gold medals

16-year-old swimmer Colin Soon bagged two gold medals on the third day of competition at Bahrain 2021 AYPG, the Singapore National Paralympic Council reported in a Dec. 4 press release.

Soon, who has cone-rod dystrophy, not only took home the gold in the men's age 12-16 400m freestyle S11-13 with a time of 5:00.64, but also set a new personal best and beat his own national record (previously 5:01.27).

Later the same day, Soon won his second gold medal when he won the men's age 12-16 100m breaststroke SB11-13, with a time of 1:14.53.

In both his freestyle and breaststroke events, he met the qualification times needed to qualify for the Madeira 2022 World Para Swimming Championships, which will take place from Jun. 12 to 18, 2022.

"I feel extremely happy and delighted to get this gold medal because I have been working very hard to achieve coach’s timings and also to win medals," Soon, whose sister is Paralympian Sophie Soon, said.

"This also come as a bit of surprise because one does not exactly go into a competition expecting to be first. Therefore, I am extremely happy and delighted but also a little surprised. I kept myself motivated by telling myself that it will eventually pay off. By working hard and never giving up, I will eventually reach my end goal."

Boccia athlete Aloysius Gan makes history

15-year-old Aloysius Gan made history by winning Singapore's first-ever Boccia medal at the AYPG level.

Boccia is a precision ball sport that was originally developed as intervention therapy for athletes with cerebral palsy but later was made into an official sport in the 1984 New York Paralympic Games.

Gan, who has cerebral palsy, beat Korea's Jeong Seon in a close 3-3- match by winning the tie-breaker to secure the gold.

He said: "I am so happy to win Singapore’s first-ever Boccia medal at the AYPG. It was a very close match, but I concentrated on what I could do and did my best. It is a wonderful moment for my family and me."

Gan's father, who is also his athlete competition partner, applauding his son for his hard work:

"I am so proud of Aloysius and it is testament to the hard work he has put in together. As his father, to win the medal alongside my son, is an indescribable moment. Thank you everyone for the support and blessing."

Runner Siti Nurhayati Binte Ali Aksar Khan wins silver despite losing father recently

In the Women's U20 T20 400m final, 19-year-old Siti Nurhayati Binte Ali Aksar Khan clocked a time of 1:11.29, winning her the silver medal.

Her coach Muhamad Hosni commended her perseverance, as Siti just lost her father recently.

"It’s quite remarkable, seeing that despite a lot of adversity, with her father’s recent death just a few weeks ago, she has persevered and was determined to come to this competition. Her late father is one of the main motivations why she continues to run."

Siti, who is the fastest athlete in the Intellectual Impairment category in the local scene, said that she was very happy to win the silver:

"I listened to my coach’s instructions and did my best. The weather is really cold but I used two jackets with gloves to keep myself warm. I feel very proud of myself and I was very proud to see the Singaporean flag flying high.

