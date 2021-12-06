9 men, aged 18-43, arrested for being suspected members of unlawful societies in S'pore

Nine men, between 18 and 43 years old, were arrested in Singapore for being suspected members of unlawful societies.

One of them, a 20-year-old man, was arrested for possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

The Secret Societies Branch of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the Police Land Divisions jointly carried out a series of island-wide secret society and crime suppression operations at nightlife establishments, food and beverage (F&B) outlets and shopping malls between Nov. 12 and 28.

During these operations, the police conducted checks on 254 persons.

Police investigations against the nine men are ongoing.

Tanjong Pagar nightlife establishment shut for 20 days

In one of the joint operations with Safe Distancing Enforcement Officers from the Urban Redevelopment Authority, a nightlife establishment, Taboo Singapore at 57 Duxton Road, was issued with a closure order of 20 days with effect from Nov. 27, 2021.

The outlet was found to have breached Safe Management Measures (SMMs).

Individuals fined up to S$1,000

A total of 17 individuals at the premises were also issued with a Notice of Composition of between S$300 and S$1,000 for flouting SMMs.

Penalties

Anyone found guilty of being a member of an unlawful society shall be liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding S$5,000, a jail term not exceeding three years, or both.

The offence of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, punishable under the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapon Act, carries a jail term of up to three years and caning of not less than six strokes.

Anyone found guilty for non-compliance with SMMs under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020, will be liable, upon their first conviction, to a fine not exceeding S$10,000, a jail term not exceeding six months, or both.

The police said they have zero tolerance towards secret society activities that threaten the public safety, peace, and good order, and will continue to carry out secret society and crime suppression operations at the various nightlife establishments and popular congregation hotspots throughout the year-end festive season.

Firm action will be taken against those who are associated with gangs and blatantly disregard the law.

Members of the public are advised to steer clear of secret society activities and to report those engaging in such unlawful activities to the police immediately.

Follow and listen to our podcast here