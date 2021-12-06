Back

6-year-old S'pore boy dresses as Santa Claus & distributes goodie bags to migrant workers & others in Redhill area

Last year, he rasied S$740 for the Singapore Association of the Visually Handicapped.

Karen Lui | December 25, 2021, 07:50 PM

Events

What and Where to Invest 2022: The Show Must Go On

08 January 2021 - 15 January 2021

Online, Free Registration/Admission

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Christmas, the season of giving, has arrived once again.

Six-year-old Singapore Permanent Resident Adiv Seth chose to spread some festive joy amongst the community, including migrant workers, during his Christmas afternoon on Dec. 25.

Along with his parents, he went around the Redhill area to distribute goodie bags, dressed in a Santa Claus outfit no less.

Photo by Akanksha.

Unable to celebrate Christmas with children

Speaking to Mothership, his mother, Akanksha, shared that Adiv felt disheartened to know that some people are unable to celebrate Christmas with their children due to work commitments in a different country, and Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Photo by Akanksha.

In a video clip, Adiv shares about helping to seal the bags with a stapler and explains that he wanted to do this as these people's children might be in their home country and he wanted to give them a gift on their children's behalf.

Photo by Akanksha.

When asked if doing it makes him happy, he replied, "Yes, of course," and added that he also done something similar last Christmas.

Photo by Akanksha.

As parents, they want him to learn and be grateful for the privileges that he enjoys and hope that he can share and care for others in the society, not just his friends, Akanksha said.

Photo by Akanksha.

She revealed that she and her husband spent around S$500 to prepare the goodie bags that contained toothpaste, toothbrush, noodles, peanuts and Danish cookies.

Photo by Akanksha.

The family started distributing the bags at 1pm and ended at 6pm, with a little break in between due to the rain, she added.

Photo by Akanksha.

Raised S$740 for charity

This is not Adiv's first act of kindness.

Last year, to celebrate his fifth birthday, the boy cycled 100 kilometres in 50 days to help raise S$500 for the Singapore Association of the Visually Handicapped (SAVH).

He ended up exceeding his goal and raised S$740.

Click here to find out more about the campaign.

Picture from giving.sg.

Top images by Akanksha.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Stairwell of Canberra Link's HDB block lights up in rainbow colours on night of Christmas Eve

A colourful Christmas.

December 25, 2021, 07:20 PM

SBS Transit bus crashes into tree along TPE, 5 taken to hospital

Police investigations are ongoing.

December 25, 2021, 06:31 PM

Collin's Grille apologises for Christmas Eve fiasco with customers across S'pore waiting for hours

Long queues and short tempers.

December 25, 2021, 06:06 PM

Footage of 2 cars speeding allegedly linked to Tampines collision on Dec. 23, 2021

They were speeding near the scene of the incident.

December 25, 2021, 03:22 PM

Adidas S'pore launches 1st brand centre along Orchard Road with 3 floors & Singapore-inspired elements

One more place to stop by during your shopping spree.

December 25, 2021, 12:31 PM

No Covid-19 deaths in S'pore reported on Dec. 24, 1st time in over 3 months

On Christmas Eve.

December 25, 2021, 11:37 AM

Suga of BTS tests positive for Covid-19 on Christmas Eve

He received two Covid-19 vaccine doses and is asymptomatic.

December 25, 2021, 10:49 AM

No bookings needed for 3rd Sinovac jab, walk-ins for Pfizer & Moderna boosters available for those eligible

Eligible individuals are strongly encouraged to take their third Covid-19 vaccine dose before Dec. 31, 2021, as long as three months have passed from their second dose.

December 25, 2021, 10:44 AM

GrabFood rider using float after massive floods in M'sia christened GrabFloat rider

Malaysia boleh.

December 25, 2021, 04:42 AM

17 of 82 new Omicron cases in S'pore are local cases

"One-time substantial increase" due to a change in the categorisation of Omicron cases in Singapore: MOH

December 25, 2021, 12:33 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.