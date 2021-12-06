6-year-old S'pore boy dresses as Santa Claus & distributes goodie bags to migrant workers & others in Redhill area

Christmas, the season of giving, has arrived once again.

Six-year-old Singapore Permanent Resident Adiv Seth chose to spread some festive joy amongst the community, including migrant workers, during his Christmas afternoon on Dec. 25.

Along with his parents, he went around the Redhill area to distribute goodie bags, dressed in a Santa Claus outfit no less.

Unable to celebrate Christmas with children

Speaking to Mothership, his mother, Akanksha, shared that Adiv felt disheartened to know that some people are unable to celebrate Christmas with their children due to work commitments in a different country, and Covid-19 travel restrictions.

In a video clip, Adiv shares about helping to seal the bags with a stapler and explains that he wanted to do this as these people's children might be in their home country and he wanted to give them a gift on their children's behalf.

When asked if doing it makes him happy, he replied, "Yes, of course," and added that he also done something similar last Christmas.

As parents, they want him to learn and be grateful for the privileges that he enjoys and hope that he can share and care for others in the society, not just his friends, Akanksha said.

She revealed that she and her husband spent around S$500 to prepare the goodie bags that contained toothpaste, toothbrush, noodles, peanuts and Danish cookies.

The family started distributing the bags at 1pm and ended at 6pm, with a little break in between due to the rain, she added.

Raised S$740 for charity

This is not Adiv's first act of kindness.

Last year, to celebrate his fifth birthday, the boy cycled 100 kilometres in 50 days to help raise S$500 for the Singapore Association of the Visually Handicapped (SAVH).

He ended up exceeding his goal and raised S$740.

