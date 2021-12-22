Back

Violet Oon S'pore & Gram Café among 22 F&B outlets ordered to close for Covid-19 breaches

The particulars of 40 individuals were also taken recently for gathering at parks and beaches in groups larger than the permitted size.

Ashley Tan | December 15, 2021, 01:58 PM

22 Food and Beverage (F&B) outlets were ordered to close recently for breaching safe management measures (SMM) and Vaccination Differentiated SMMs (VDS) since Dec. 1.

11 other F&B outlets along with 31 individuals were also fined for various Covid-19 breaches.

With the Omicron variant, these are part of the government's efforts to step up enforcement at F&B outlets during the year-end festive period.

22 F&B outlets closed

The 22 F&B outlets that were ordered to close had breached measures, such as failing to ensure that customers adhered to the maximum of five people within a group, failing to ensure a safe distance of at least one metre between groups, and failing to minimise interaction between staff and customers.

Some of these outlets were previously nightlife establishments that have pivoted to F&B operations.

In the case of Taboo Singapore, a pivoted nightlife establishment, they had delayed the entry of enforcement officers into its premises.

They also failed to ensure that only individuals with a cleared vaccination status are allowed to enter, and additionally, allowed diners to consume alcohol within the premises after 10:30pm.

Here's the full list of outlets that are closed:

  • Akimitsu at Plaza Singapura

  • Am Thuc Vietnam

  • ANZ Entertainment LLP

  • Club MX

  • DD Eatzakaya

  • Food Junction at Junction 8 Shopping Centre

  • Gong Yuan Ma La Tang at NEX

  • Gram Café & Pancakes at VivoCity

  • G-Sports Entertainment

  • Havana KTV Night Club

  • Havoc

  • JC Infinite

  • Joo Chiat Fish Shop

  • KSP Pub

  • Overtime Pub

  • Ramen Nagi at Suntec City

  • Taboo Singapore

  • TCC at Ion Orchard

  • Violet Oon Singapore

  • Wingstop at VivoCity

  • Ya Kun Kaya Café at People's Park Centre

  • Zoey's Diner

Akimitsu failed to ensure safe distancing of at least 1 metre between groups of customers on multiple occasions. Enterprise Singapore (ESG) issued an order requiring the operator to close for 10 days from Dec. 15 to 24 (both dates inclusive). Photo from ESG

Taboo Singapore delayed the entry of enforcement officers into its premises, failed to implement checks to ensure that only individuals with a cleared vaccination status enter or remain within their premises to consume food or drinks, failed to ensure that groups of diners did not exceed the maximum permitted group size and allowed diners to consume alcohol within the premises after 10.30pm. For the multiple breaches, URA issued an order that required the Page 6 of 11 operator to close for 20 days from Nov. 27 to Dec. 16 (both dates inclusive). Photo from STB

Club MX failed to ensure that groups of diners did not exceed the maximum permitted group size. It also allowed customers to play pool. The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has issued an order requiring the operator to close for 10 days from Dec. 16 to 25 (both dates inclusive). Photo from SFA

Violet Oon Singapore failed to ensure safe distancing of at least one metre between groups of customers on multiple occasions. ESG issued an order requiring the operator to close for 10 days from Dec. 15 to 24 (both dates inclusive). Photo from ESG

Joo Chiat Fish Soup allowed intermingling between different groups of customers. The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) has issued an order requiring the operator to close for 10 days from Dec. 3 to 12 (both dates inclusive). Photo from URA

Wingstop failed to ensure safe distancing of at least one metre between groups of customers on multiple occasions. ESG issued an order requiring the operator to close for 10 days from Dec. 12 to 21 (both dates inclusive). Photo from ESG

11 F&B outlets fined

11 other F&B outlets and 31 individuals were issued composition fines for various SMM and VDS breaches.

These included allowing music videos to be played within premises, failing to ensure a safe distance of at least 1 metre between seated customers, gathering in groups larger than the permitted size, and mask-related offences.

These outlets are:

  • Abilah Private Limited

  • Chatramue

  • Gado & Grill

  • Hot Tomato Steakhouse

  • Seorae Korean Cookhouse BBQ

  • Shi Li Fang at Eastpoint mall

  • Tamago En at Causeway Point

  • The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf at Century Square

  • White Bar

  • Yakiniku Like at PLQ Mall

  • Yi Zun Noodle

Other Covid-19 breaches at parks and breaches

Enforcement efforts were also carried out at various parks and beaches in Singapore.

The particulars of 40 individuals were taken from Dec. 1 to 13 for gathering in groups larger than the permitted size.

One incident saw the National Parks Board (NParks) taking enforcement action against a group of 22 individuals playing soccer at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park.

All campsites and barbecue pits in NParks-managed parks and gardens remain closed.

NParks will temporarily close access to some parks, sections of lawns, and facilities – such as lawns, hard courts, shelters and car parks – when these areas get too crowded or where users remain non-compliant with SMMs.

Members of the public can check the Safe [email protected] portal for the latest updates on visitorship levels before heading to parks.

The government urges all park visitors to be socially responsible and to observe SMMs, which include keeping to the permitted group size, and wearing a mask except when engaging in strenuous exercises or consuming food, drink or medication.

Top photo from SFA and ESG 

