Violet Oon S'pore & Gram Café among 22 F&B outlets ordered to close for Covid-19 breaches

22 Food and Beverage (F&B) outlets were ordered to close recently for breaching safe management measures (SMM) and Vaccination Differentiated SMMs (VDS) since Dec. 1.

11 other F&B outlets along with 31 individuals were also fined for various Covid-19 breaches.

With the Omicron variant, these are part of the government's efforts to step up enforcement at F&B outlets during the year-end festive period.

22 F&B outlets closed

The 22 F&B outlets that were ordered to close had breached measures, such as failing to ensure that customers adhered to the maximum of five people within a group, failing to ensure a safe distance of at least one metre between groups, and failing to minimise interaction between staff and customers.

Some of these outlets were previously nightlife establishments that have pivoted to F&B operations.

In the case of Taboo Singapore, a pivoted nightlife establishment, they had delayed the entry of enforcement officers into its premises.

They also failed to ensure that only individuals with a cleared vaccination status are allowed to enter, and additionally, allowed diners to consume alcohol within the premises after 10:30pm.

Here's the full list of outlets that are closed:

Akimitsu at Plaza Singapura

Am Thuc Vietnam

ANZ Entertainment LLP

Club MX

DD Eatzakaya

Food Junction at Junction 8 Shopping Centre

Gong Yuan Ma La Tang at NEX

Gram Café & Pancakes at VivoCity

G-Sports Entertainment

Havana KTV Night Club

Havoc

JC Infinite

Joo Chiat Fish Shop

KSP Pub

Overtime Pub

Ramen Nagi at Suntec City

Taboo Singapore

TCC at Ion Orchard

Violet Oon Singapore

Wingstop at VivoCity

Ya Kun Kaya Café at People's Park Centre

Zoey's Diner

11 F&B outlets fined

11 other F&B outlets and 31 individuals were issued composition fines for various SMM and VDS breaches.

These included allowing music videos to be played within premises, failing to ensure a safe distance of at least 1 metre between seated customers, gathering in groups larger than the permitted size, and mask-related offences.

These outlets are:

Abilah Private Limited

Chatramue

Gado & Grill

Hot Tomato Steakhouse

Seorae Korean Cookhouse BBQ

Shi Li Fang at Eastpoint mall

Tamago En at Causeway Point

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf at Century Square

White Bar

Yakiniku Like at PLQ Mall

Yi Zun Noodle

Other Covid-19 breaches at parks and breaches

Enforcement efforts were also carried out at various parks and beaches in Singapore.

The particulars of 40 individuals were taken from Dec. 1 to 13 for gathering in groups larger than the permitted size.

One incident saw the National Parks Board (NParks) taking enforcement action against a group of 22 individuals playing soccer at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park.

All campsites and barbecue pits in NParks-managed parks and gardens remain closed.

NParks will temporarily close access to some parks, sections of lawns, and facilities – such as lawns, hard courts, shelters and car parks – when these areas get too crowded or where users remain non-compliant with SMMs.

Members of the public can check the Safe [email protected] portal for the latest updates on visitorship levels before heading to parks.

The government urges all park visitors to be socially responsible and to observe SMMs, which include keeping to the permitted group size, and wearing a mask except when engaging in strenuous exercises or consuming food, drink or medication.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo from SFA and ESG