ISD releases 2 self-radicalised S'poreans for showing 'good progress' in rehab

They were detained in 2015 and 2016.

Matthias Ang | December 14, 2021, 11:00 AM

Two self-radicalised Singaporeans have been released from detention under the Internal Security Act (ISA) in August 2021, as they had shown "good progress" in their rehabilitation and were assessed to no longer pose a security threat requiring preventive detention, a press release by the Internal Security Department (ISD) stated.

Both Singaporeans were supporters of ISIS

They are Muhammad Shamin bin Mohamed Sidek, 35, and Mohamed Omar bin Mahadi, 38.

In the case of Shamin, he was detained under the ISA in August 2015 as he was a staunch supporter of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) and was willing to fight and die for the group.

He was released on a Restriction Order (RO) in August 2021.

Under a RO, an individual is not permitted to change his or her residence or employment, or travel out of Singapore, without the approval of the ISD director.

The individual also cannot access the internet or social media, issue public statements, address public meetings or print, distribute, contribute to any publication, hold office in, or be a member of any organisation, association or group, without the approval of the ISD director.

As for Omar, he was detained under the ISA in August 2016 as he had wanted to join and fight alongside ISIS.

He was released on a Suspension Direction (SD) in August 2021.

A SD is a ministerial direction to suspend the operation of an existing Order of Detention.

The Minister for Home Affairs may revoke the SD and the individual will be re-detained, if he does not comply with any of the conditions stipulated in the SD.

These conditions include a prohibition on associating with any militant or terrorist groups or individuals, and he is not allowed to leave the country without the prior written approval of the ISD director.

ROs against six more Singaporeans allowed to lapse upon expiry

The press release also highlighted that the ROs against six more Singaporeans -- four men and two women -- were allowed to lapse upon expiry as they have shown good progress in rehabilitation.

They are:

  • Mohamad Rizal bin Wahid, 41,

    • Rizal had supported his former colleague’s plan to engage in armed violence overseas. He was issued with a RO in June

      2017. His RO was allowed to lapse in June 2021.

  • Shakirah Begam binte Abdul Wahab, 27,

    • Shakirah was a contact of foreign terrorist fighters in Syria. She was issued with a RO in August 2017. Her RO was allowed to lapse in August 2021.

  • Mohammad Razif bin Yahya, 33,

    • Razif was involved in the armed conflict in Yemen. He was detained in August 2015 and released on a SD in October 2016. He was subsequently issued with a RO in August 2017. His RO was allowed to lapse in August 2021.

  • Muhammad Harith Jailani, 24,

    • Harith was a self-radicalised individual who had made preparations to join and fight for ISIS in Syria. He was detained in August 2015 and released on a RO in August 2017. His RO was allowed to lapse in August 2021.

  • Adzrul Azizi bin Bajuri, 23,

    • Adzrul was a self-radicalised individual who had supported ISIS and considered fighting for the group in Syria. He was issued with a RO in September 2017. His RO was allowed to lapse in September 2021.

  • Munavar Baig Amina Begam, 42,

    • Munavar was a self-radicalised individual who had supported ISIS and wanted to travel to Syria to join the group. She was detained in November 2017 and released on a SD in July 2018. She was subsequently issued with a RO in November 2019. Her RO was allowed to lapse in November 2021.

Top collage left image from MHA Facebook, right image from ISD

