Unvaxxed persons recovered from Covid-19 given 180-day exemption to enter VDS locations from Jan. 1, 2022

Down from the current 270 days.

Fasiha Nazren | December 14, 2021, 04:17 PM

From Jan. 1, 2022, all recovered persons from Covid-19 who are not fully vaccinated will only be given a 180-day exemption after infection to enter settings where vaccination-differentiated safe management measures (VDS) are implemented.

The exemption does not apply to entry into VDS+Test events or activities.

This is down from the current exemption period of 270 days.

Heightened reinfection of Omicron variant

The start of the exemption period is from the day of the first positive SAR-CoV-2 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test obtained in Singapore.

According to a press release from the Multi-ministerial Task Force (MTF), the adjustment is made due to concerns over the transmissibility and heightened reinfection of the Omicron variant, as well as the quicker waning of protection acquired through past infections.

The MTF also urged recovered persons who are not fully vaccinated to complete their primary series of vaccination regime promptly.

Grace period for those recovered prior Jan. 1

Non-fully vaccinated individuals who had recovered from Covid-19 infection prior to Jan. 1 will also have their exemption period cut short from 270 days to 180 days.

However, individuals who already exceeded the 180-day period as at Jan. 1, 2022 will be granted an additional one month grace period till Jan. 31, 2022 to complete their primary series vaccination regime, to continue being able to enter VDS settings.

During the grace period from the date they have exceeded the 180-day period, these individuals can produce their discharge memo for entry into VDS settings.

Recovered individuals only need one dose of mRNA Covid-19 vaccine or two doses of Sinovac, under the National Vaccination Programme to complete their primary series vaccination regime.

Thus, these individuals should do so latest by Jan. 17, 2022 to allow an interval of 14 days from the completion of the regimen to be considered fully vaccinated.

