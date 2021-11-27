S'porean expresses regret after proposal for zebra crossing to resemble actual animal rejected

Founder of World Toilet Organization Jack Sim has created a zebra crossing that resembles the animal.

However, Sim claimed that after proposing the idea to the Land Transport Authority (LTA), he received a warning letter to remove it or face penalties.

He shared his thoughts on the matter on the Facebook page I AM AN ARTIST on Nov. 24.

Although the post was only recently uploaded, the incident appeared to have occurred as far back as 2016.

According to a New Paper report, the design was pasted on, and it took Sim two hours to do so.

Making his case

Sim said that he provided the authority with three main reasons why such a design should be implemented.

Firstly, he stated, the current design is not an accurate representation of its name of being a "zebra" crossing, as it comes in straight lines.

"Therefore it needs to be corrected to be called Zebra Crossing," he added.

Secondly, Sim said that this could help boost tourism for Singapore, as travellers will post photos of it on their social media platforms.

Sim believes this could potentially help Singapore get recognised around the world.

Lastly, the artistic zebra crossings will encourage Singaporean to think out of the box.

He ended the post by saying: " I wish my country has more open-minded bureaucrats."

Supportive of his design

The Facebook post has garnered more than 600 shares and 400 comments so far.

Some social media users were thrilled about the artwork.

One commented: "Mr Sim, this really is a good idea. Hope it’ll be considered."

Others shared artistically designed zebra crossings found elsewhere in the world.

Image via

Potential hazard

On the flip side, there were also those who pointed out that it could pose as a potential hazard.

One user commented that while it's a "cool idea," the design would mean that the crossing will become even more slippery than usual when it rains, due to the configuration of the paint.

Another commenter shared a similar sentiment, and said it is especially dangerous for motorbikes and bicycles on the road.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Jack Sim/FB.