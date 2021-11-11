YouTube gets rid of dislike counts to create 'inclusive & respectful' space for creators

YouTube announced that it will gradually hide public dislike counts across its platform starting Nov. 10.

Creators can still see number of dislikes

In a statement, YouTube explained that the dislike button will remain, and that viewers can still dislike videos to tune their recommendations.

The only thing that will no longer be made public is the number of dislikes.

The number will only be available to the creators to help them understand how their content is performing.

YouTube said this new decision was made to "reduce targeted dislike attacks" and their impact on creators, especially on smaller ones.

Experimented in early 2021

YouTube said in its statement that it had first experimented with the dislike button in early 2021.

The experiment data showed a reduction in "dislike attacking behaviour".

The platform noted that some viewers might not agree with its new decision, but "we believe that this is the right thing to do for the platform".

It added:

"We want to create an inclusive and respectful environment where creators have the opportunity to succeed and feel safe to express themselves. This is just one of many steps we are taking to continue to protect creators from harassment. Our work is not done, and we’ll continue to invest here."

