Back

Tower Transit S'pore bus collides with taxi stand at Yishun MRT, shelter collapses

Tower Transit Singapore has apologised for the accident.

Matthias Ang | November 06, 2021, 04:20 PM

Events

Takashimaya Department Store Home & Living Sale

25 October 2021 - 25 November 2021

Household & Interior Departments, B1, Takashimaya Department Store, 391 Orchard Road

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A double-decker bus collided with a taxi stand outside Yishun MRT, along Yishun Avenue 2, in the early afternoon of Saturday, Nov. 6.

According to Tower Transit Singapore, the incident happened just after 1pm, involving a bus on service 969.

Photos and videos of the incident circulated online, and showed that the taxi stand's shelter had partially collapsed.

The accident was surrounded by onlookers, with police, SCDF personnel and an ambulance on the scene as well.

 
 

Three people taken to hospital

In response to Mothership's queries, the police stated that three people — the 63-year-old male driver of the bus and two female pedestrians, aged 60 and 64 — were conveyed to hospital in a conscious state.

No one was trapped in the passenger bus, the SCDF added, with the driver and pedestrians conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat hospital.

Tower Transit Singapore added that the bus captain has since been suspended.

It is also in touch with the injured pedestrians and their families, assisting the authorities in investigations and apologised for the accident.

Here is Tower Transit Singapore's post:

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Left photo via SG Kaypoh 人！Facebook, right photo via SG Vigilante Facebook

 

Macaques spotted having fun on landslide cover at Bukit Timah Nature Reserve

Like a slide.

November 06, 2021, 04:52 PM

BMW's engine totaled after catching fire along Lavender Street early on Sat. morn

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

November 06, 2021, 03:21 PM

Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu to attend COP26 in Glasgow

Fu will co-facilitate ministerial consultations on Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

November 06, 2021, 03:10 PM

Your secrets are on the Dark Web, this is what you should know

To protect yourself, you just need to be more prepared than the others around you.

November 06, 2021, 02:30 PM

Pfizer says its antiviral Covid-19 pill cuts risk of hospitalisation or death by 89%

A possible turning point in the battle against Covid.

November 06, 2021, 02:08 PM

Badminton: S'poreans Loh Kean Yew & Yeo Jia Min advance to semi-finals of S$432,000 tournament in Germany

Awesome.

November 06, 2021, 01:34 PM

Halal steamboat & grill opens at Boat Quay with waterfront views, free-flow seafood at S$32.90/pax

Nice view.

November 06, 2021, 12:42 PM

Downtown East transforms into carnival with rides, games & art installations

Sights and sounds.

November 06, 2021, 11:55 AM

Pet-friendly photo studio in Farrer Park offers LED-based shoots from S$50

Chio.

November 06, 2021, 11:32 AM

100,000 healthcare workers will get S$4,000 cash award for fighting Covid-19: Ong Ye Kung

Ong said this was an appropriate thing for MOH to do.

November 06, 2021, 11:16 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.