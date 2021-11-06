Tower Transit S'pore bus collides with taxi stand at Yishun MRT, shelter collapses

A double-decker bus collided with a taxi stand outside Yishun MRT, along Yishun Avenue 2, in the early afternoon of Saturday, Nov. 6.

According to Tower Transit Singapore, the incident happened just after 1pm, involving a bus on service 969.

Photos and videos of the incident circulated online, and showed that the taxi stand's shelter had partially collapsed.

The accident was surrounded by onlookers, with police, SCDF personnel and an ambulance on the scene as well.

Three people taken to hospital

In response to Mothership's queries, the police stated that three people — the 63-year-old male driver of the bus and two female pedestrians, aged 60 and 64 — were conveyed to hospital in a conscious state.

No one was trapped in the passenger bus, the SCDF added, with the driver and pedestrians conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat hospital.

Tower Transit Singapore added that the bus captain has since been suspended.

It is also in touch with the injured pedestrians and their families, assisting the authorities in investigations and apologised for the accident.

Here is Tower Transit Singapore's post:

Left photo via SG Kaypoh 人！Facebook, right photo via SG Vigilante Facebook