Badminton: S'porean Yeo Jia Min, ranked No. 26, beats world No. 11 in upset win

Singaporean badminton player Yeo Jia Min beat world number 11 Michelle Li in an upset victory on Saturday, Nov. 6 in the women’s singles event at Hylo Open in Saarbrucken, Germany.

Yeo pulled off a 21-12, 23-25, 21-12 win over her Canadian opponent.

Yeo is unseeded, while Li is seeded third in the US$320,000 (S$431,000) tournament.

The 22-year-old is currently ranked 26th in the world.

This victory is the first time Yeo has qualified for BWF World Tour Super 500 finals.

The Singaporean will face either Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan or Phittayaporn Chaiwan on Nov. 7.

https://mothership.sg/2021/11/loh-kean-yew-finals-germany-hylo-open/

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via Team Singapore & Badminton World Federation