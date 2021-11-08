S'pore retiree says work from home exploited after finding non-peak-hour gym packed & unshaven friends in malls

If you ever wanted to know if the system is working in Singapore, you can consult the data and form conclusions.

Alternatively, you can ask a retiree.

And even if you don't, the people who are done working for a living can still provide an answer because they have all the time in the world to formulate one.

Retiree thinks WFH system not working

This was exactly what happened as a retiree wrote to The Straits Times forum on Nov. 3 to express his concern that working from home "must not become a norm".

The title of his missive? "Working from home must not become a norm that can be exploited."

Forum letter got better as it went along

His unsolicited perspective was in response to an earlier Nov. 1 ST article about how WFH arrangements have remodelled working society and the mindset of the gainfully employed, particularly those who are under office employment.

The retiree, who did not make it clear he was speaking as a retiree until the eighth paragraph of his nine-paragraph letter, first expressed his delight that the government is allowing employees back to the office come January 2022, as long as they are vaccinated or do not have Covid-19.

Which was why the letter was a hoot to read from start to finish.

He started off by dunking on the idea that people working remotely without entering the office can be productive as long as they have an internet connection.

Reasons retiree thinks WFH is terrible

His reasons were that workers cannot learn properly when they are not in the same space as others, cannot bond with others, and cannot be mentored as effectively.

Managers, on the other hand, were suddenly tasked with managing a team while being separated from them -- an unprecedented occurrence.

The retiree then bemoaned workers working on their own time and not contributing to the team dynamics with fellow colleagues and bosses.

The retiree wrote, probably as someone who spent a lot of time in the office in his younger days: "Employees are more productive in the office because they have to be focused and are more likely to be supervised."

"It is also easier to draw the line between work and leisure in an office environment," he also exclaimed.

Final two paragraphs

His final two paragraphs, though, can be read as him letting slip why he really feels the way he feels.

He wrote, almost like he wasn't aware he was giving his game away:

As a retiree, I used to visit the gym during off-peak hours when others were working. But nowadays, off-peak hours have become peak hours as many gym-goers are taking advantage of the work-from-home policy for their fitness needs. It is also not unusual to meet my friends, unshaven and in home attire, at malls during work hours, shopping for groceries or running personal errands.

You can read the forum letter in full:

Working from home must not become a norm that could be exploited by workers (Boss wants to speak - where's everybody? [paywalled article], Nov. 1). I am glad the government has said employees can return to work in January if they are fully vaccinated while unvaccinated workers must show they are Covid-19-negative. It may be a myth that people are more productive working from home. Workers learn tasks slower when not in the office, and it is more time-consuming to mentor them. They are also more prone to errors. While employees have plenty of reasons to work from home, whether the management team feels the same is another story. With Covid-19, organisations had to implement the work-from-home model all of a sudden. This presented a new challenge for managers who had never managed a remote workforce before. Workers' contributions to team dynamics are also minimal at home. They work on their own time and lack the opportunity to bond with their co-workers and bosses. Productivity also comes from forming relationships and working with people you build trust with. That is what makes workers productive in a team and this cannot be achieved from working alone behind a screen and an Internet connection. Employees are more productive in the office because they have to be focused and are more likely to be supervised. It is also easier to draw the line between work and leisure in an office environment. As a retiree, I used to visit the gym during off-peak hours when others were working. But nowadays, off-peak hours have become peak hours as many gym-goers are taking advantage of the work-from-home policy for their fitness needs. It is also not unusual to meet my friends, unshaven and in home attire, at malls during work hours, shopping for groceries or running personal errands. Tee Kok Hai

