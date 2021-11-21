Back

Woman in China kneels in public, allegedly begging suitor to give up after chasing her for 5 years

Relentless.

Tanya Ong | November 21, 2021, 04:03 PM

Events

CapitaLand Malls: A Jolly Molly Christmas

11 November 2021 - 31 December 2021

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A woman from Anhui, China, has reportedly had enough with a suitor.

Pleading on her knees

A video circulating on social media showed the woman kneeling on the streets and agitatedly kowtowing to a man, also on his knees.

The pair was seen with a bouquet of flowers next to them.

The woman appeared to be pleading with him, and ended up tossing the flowers back at him.

Photo via Taiwan Apple Daily.

Dialogue cannot be heard in most of the videos that are circulating online.

However, a video shared by ET Today claimed that an eyewitness said that the man had pursued her for five years, often professing his love for her.

ET Today also reported that the woman repeatedly rejected him, but he never took her words to heart and continued chasing her.

In the end, the woman "couldn't take it" and pleaded with the man to give up. Yahoo Taiwan News reported that she had yelled: "Please let me go!"

The response of the man is not shown in the video clip, and it is unclear what the outcome of their exchange was.

The video did spark an online discussion, with varied reactions, according to media reports. While some netizens thought that the man should respect her wishes and leave her alone since she has rejected him, others felt that the woman could have given him a chance.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via 悦享新社会/Weibo, Taiwan Apple Daily.

Lawrence Wong: 5 pax for social gatherings 'already a very big step', MTF may consider next move in end-Dec.

Singapore is taking an "incremental step-by-step approach" towards the easing of restrictions.

November 21, 2021, 07:41 PM

Enforcement operation carried out at Dawson sky garden, volunteers continue nightly patrols

A multi-agency joint operation was recently conducted on Nov. 14.

November 21, 2021, 07:35 PM

26-year-old quits 'dream job' at Apple to help mum open Korean BBQ eatery at Tanjong Pagar

She was supporting her mother's 'lifetime dream' to open her own restaurant.

November 21, 2021, 05:59 PM

Elusive, startled-looking flying squirrel in S’pore looks like a mini Totoro

The squirrel was surprised to see the photographer, who was surprised to see the squirrel.

November 21, 2021, 05:18 PM

One Piece hits 1000 episodes, announces new movie potentially revolving around Shanks

Long journey.

November 21, 2021, 02:27 PM

Famous Geylang supper spot Yong He opens takeaway kiosk in Toa Payoh to long queues

Lessgooo.

November 21, 2021, 01:50 PM

Jollibee now open at Century Square & Bugis Village

Tis the season to be jolly.

November 21, 2021, 01:48 PM

Man in M'sia buys wife iPhone 13 Pro worth RM4,899 using RM20 notes he saved over a year

Happy wife, happy life.

November 21, 2021, 12:20 PM

2nd gen owner of Old Street Bak Kut Teh, 26, opens European grill house at Jewel Changi Airport

His foray into the F&B industry began at 12, where he helped to make bubble tea at his parents' stall.

November 21, 2021, 11:39 AM

Manchester United set to sack manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: UK media

Following a 4-1 defeat by Watford.

November 21, 2021, 11:35 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.