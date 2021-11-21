Woman brings 2 children with her to pick litter off streets along Lorong 29 Geylang

A woman was seen bringing two children along with her to pick rubbish off the streets along Lorong 29 Geylang, in what appeared to be an activity that was completely voluntary.

This civic-minded act was caught on video by a member of the public and put up on TikTok on Nov. 20.

The clip was later circulated on Facebook.

Responses to the video have been unanimous.

The woman and the two children are being praised for voluntarily picking litter from a public space, with the woman, who is assumed to be the mother, instilling the right values in her two children with regards to the commons, and demonstrating excellent parenting skills in walking the talk.

What clip showed

The original short 30-second clip was put up by @mdroslin on TikTok.

It has been viewed 100,000 times in less than a day.

The TikTok user happened to chance upon the scene of the woman and two children, armed with a pair of tongs and plastic bag each, picking litter.

The trio were seen just outside the Leow Sih Association Building in the Geylang area.

The man who shot the video audibly lamented behind the camera: "I am so embarrassed."

He also said that Singaporeans do not even do this in Singapore, and it is the "Mat Salleh", a colloquial Malay term used to refer to white people, who are going around keeping the community clean.

What commenters said

Commenters agreed with the TikTok user's observation that the woman and children could be foreigners, but they are the ones who are going around on a weekend doing something that locals might not even consider doing.

Other commenters said they have seen the woman and her two children picking litter in Balestier as well, and this was definitely not their first time out and about.

They also praised the trio for having little qualms doing something others consider dirty and beyond them.

Multiple comments also pointed that within just a short 30-second span of time, the woman and children were seen picking up multiple pieces of litter off the sidewalk, and even on top of the power box.

These commenters wondered how people in Singapore can still litter in public when rubbish bins are so readily available.

