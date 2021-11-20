Back

Man who left wife's parcel at Northpoint City's Wok Hey very thankful staff kept it, or wife will 'kill' him

Make Yishun great again.

Ashley Tan | November 20, 2021, 07:39 PM

One very grateful husband in Singapore has taken pains to express his appreciation of F&B staff after he left behind his wife's parcel at their store.

Speaking to Mothership, Paul Ong shared how the incident transpired.

He had just collected his wife parcel containing craft materials from the U.S. from the post office.

However, as he was purchasing lunch for his wife from Wok Hey at Northpoint City, he absent-mindedly left the parcel behind at the store after collecting the food.

Very concerned about incurring his wife's wrath, Ong dropped a message to the company.

He was pleasantly surprised to find that a customer service personnel replied "in seconds", despite the chat stating that they typically reply in an hour.

Photo courtesy of Paul Ong

Photo courtesy of Paul Ong

Parcel was safe and sound

After confirming some details, the staff contacted the Northpoint City outlet and assured Ong that the parcel was safe and sound there.

Photo courtesy of Paul Ong

Ong commended Wok Hey's staff for their "excellent service rendered" and speedy response, "or I would have been slaughtered by my wife".

He ended off his cautionary tale with some advice:

"Good customer service is nearly extinct in these times and these good folks saved my skin, remember this well, for hell hath no fury like a woman scorned."

Top photo from TB Foo / Google Maps and courtesy of Paul Ong

