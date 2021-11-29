Back

Famous Western Barbeque from Old Airport Rd branches out to Bedok with 2nd-gen owners

Old-school business, new generation.

Mandy How | November 29, 2021, 12:45 PM

Western Barbeque at Old Airport Road Food Centre has branched out to Bedok.

Founded by William Lim in 1974, the hawker stall is known for its old-school, Hainanese-style western meals and proprietary garlic sauce.

Photo via Western Barbeque

Second-generation ambitions

The new outlet, which opened on Nov. 25, is run by Lim's children, 2nd-generation owners Sharon and Derek.

Photo via Western Barbeque

The two have been helping out at the stall since their teens but went into the corporate world until 2018 when they decided to pivot to being full-time hawkers and continue their father’s work.

Customers will be able to get old favourites like Chicken Chop (S$7), Pork Chop (S$7), and Chicken Cutlet (S$7) in Bedok, but there are also new dishes (sides), such as Cheese Fries (S$3.50) and Onion Rings (S$3.50).

Photo via Western Barbeque

Photo via Western Barbeque

Photo via Western Barbeque

The siblings have also come up with a brown onion sauce, a "non-spicy alternative" to go with your meats.

Other items on the menu are the:

  • Mixed Grill (S$12): chicken, pork, lamb, fries, coleslaw, egg

  • Black Angus Beef Sirloin Steak (S$12): 200g of beef

Photo via Western Barbeque

Photo via Western Barbeque

According to new Western Barbeque, Lim will be dropping by from time to time to "ensure [that] standards are met."

On his children's venture, Lim said:

"When I first started, I had detractors and naysayers saying I would not last, so it gives me a sense of joy and pride to see that Old Airport Road Western Barbeque will hopefully live beyond me.”

Western Barbeque @ Bedok

Address: Blk 59 New Upper Changi Road, Singapore 461059

Opening Hours:

10:30 am to 9pm, daily

Top image via Google Maps & WesternBarbequeSG/Facebook

