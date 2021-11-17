Back

Waterloo Street temple to reopen on Nov. 22, 2021, to close for 30 mins daily at 12:30pm for cleaning

A step forward.

Belmont Lay | November 17, 2021, 03:22 PM

Kwan Im Thong Hood Cho Temple at Waterloo Street will be re-open to the faithful next Monday, Nov. 22, the temple said in an announcement to the public.

The temple issued a notice on Nov. 17 that it will reopen at 7am on Monday, Nov. 22.

It will control the flow of people by restricting admission to 50 pax at one time, Lianhe Zaobao reported, while admitting people based on the odd and even numbers of one's NRIC number.

People with NRIC numbers ending with an odd number can only enter the temple on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Those whose NRIC ends with an even number can only enter the temple on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

The temple remains closed on Sundays and public holidays.

On days it welcomes the faithful, the temple will be closed for half an hour at 12:30pm for cleaning, and will reopen at 1pm.

However, there will be no divine lot service (求签), the temple said.

The opening hours are from 7am to 6:30pm daily.

The temple was temporarily closed from Sep. 27 as Covid-19 cases surged in Singapore.

Top photo via Kwan Im Thong Hood Cho Temple

