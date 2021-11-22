Wala Wala at Holland Village closes 2nd floor live gig space

Wala Wala at Holland Village has closed its live music performance space on the second floor.

The announcement calling it quits was put up on Nov. 7.

The first floor's cafe and bar premises will remain, it added.

The Straits Times reported that a new tenant is being sought to take over the space that has been closed since end-March 2020 when live entertainment was first banned under Covid-19 restrictions.

Wala Wala owner and director Stanley Yeo told ST that the venue has been "bleeding money ever since" paying for the space's rental without it being monetised and that "the government grants have not helped".

Wala Wala was the go-to place to check out live bands that did covers, including the likes of Jack and Rai and Shirlyn + The UnXpected.

The venue started live gigs in October 2001.

The closure has put an end to its two-decade legacy.

Currently, recorded music is allowed in venues but Yeo feels the return of live music is still doubtful.

"There is hope that things will open up slowly, but it's going to be at least three to six months, and live music will probably be at the end of that period," he told ST.

