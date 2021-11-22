Back

Wala Wala at Holland Village closes 2nd floor live gig space

After bleeding money for 20 months.

Belmont Lay | November 22, 2021, 11:19 AM

Events

CapitaLand Malls: A Jolly Molly Christmas

11 November 2021 - 31 December 2021

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Wala Wala at Holland Village has closed its live music performance space on the second floor.

The announcement calling it quits was put up on Nov. 7.

The first floor's cafe and bar premises will remain, it added.

The Straits Times reported that a new tenant is being sought to take over the space that has been closed since end-March 2020 when live entertainment was first banned under Covid-19 restrictions.

Wala Wala owner and director Stanley Yeo told ST that the venue has been "bleeding money ever since" paying for the space's rental without it being monetised and that "the government grants have not helped".

Wala Wala was the go-to place to check out live bands that did covers, including the likes of Jack and Rai and Shirlyn + The UnXpected.

The venue started live gigs in October 2001.

The closure has put an end to its two-decade legacy.

Currently, recorded music is allowed in venues but Yeo feels the return of live music is still doubtful.

"There is hope that things will open up slowly, but it's going to be at least three to six months, and live music will probably be at the end of that period," he told ST.

Top photos via Google Maps

Follow and listen to our podcast here

MOH responds to Goh Meng Seng who accused S'pore govt of lying about TCM study

MOH said it can proceed to take action if Goh Meng Seng keeps up with his 'baseless accusation'.

November 22, 2021, 03:26 AM

1,670 new Covid-19 cases & 8 deaths reported in S'pore

The current overall ICU utilisation rate is at 52.9 per cent.

November 21, 2021, 11:21 PM

Bukit Timah police officers bring lost dog back to police station

Poor baby.

November 21, 2021, 10:33 PM

2 teenage girls in S'pore, 18 & 19, missing for 10 days since Nov. 11, police appealing for info

The pair was last seen in the vicinity of Springleaf Avenue.

November 21, 2021, 08:59 PM

Lawrence Wong: 5 pax for social gatherings 'already a very big step', MTF may consider next move in end-Dec.

Singapore is taking an "incremental step-by-step approach" towards the easing of restrictions.

November 21, 2021, 07:41 PM

Enforcement operation carried out at Dawson sky garden, volunteers continue nightly patrols

A multi-agency joint operation was recently conducted on Nov. 14.

November 21, 2021, 07:35 PM

26-year-old quits 'dream job' at Apple to help mum open Korean BBQ eatery at Tanjong Pagar

She was supporting her mother's 'lifetime dream' to open her own restaurant.

November 21, 2021, 05:59 PM

Elusive, startled-looking flying squirrel in S’pore looks like a mini Totoro

The squirrel was surprised to see the photographer, who was surprised to see the squirrel.

November 21, 2021, 05:18 PM

Woman in China kneels in public, allegedly begging suitor to give up after chasing her for 5 years

Relentless.

November 21, 2021, 04:03 PM

One Piece hits 1000 episodes, announces new movie potentially revolving around Shanks

Long journey.

November 21, 2021, 02:27 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.