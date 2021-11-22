Back

Vaccinated Travel Pass application website down after experiencing high volume

Many Malaysians applying for VTP on the first day.

Zhangxin Zheng | November 22, 2021, 01:24 PM

Applications for the Vaccinated Travel Pass (VTP) for non-Singaporeans who wish to travel from Malaysia to Singapore via the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) began at 10am on Nov. 22, 2021.

Long-term pass holders and short-term visitors will have to apply for the VTP in order to use the VTL for travel.

Some two hours after the opening of the application window, the Safe Travel website appeared to go down for maintenance.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Singapore (ICA) said the application service is experiencing a high volume.

In response to Mothership's query, ICA said it is aware that VTP application on the SafeTravel website is currently unavailable.

"We apologise for the inconvenience and seek the public’s continued understanding as we bring the system back to normalcy. Please refer to the STO website for further updates," ICA added.

ICA did not state when the website will recover.

From Nov. 29, travellers from Malaysia can enter Singapore via the VTL, but they will have to apply for a VTP prior to that.

For a start, there will be six daily designated services between Changi Airport and Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

AirAsia, Jetstar Asia, Malaysia Airlines, Malindo Air, Scoot and Singapore Airlines will operate one daily service each.

It is also likely that the land-based VTL between Singapore and Johor will open by the end of November to a limited number of travellers initially.

Top image via Safe Travel website

