Back

Stairwell of Clementi HDB block turned rainbow coloured for 3 hours because art

More of such things in Singapore, please.

Belmont Lay | November 26, 2021, 01:17 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The stairwell of a HDB block of flats in Clementi were turned rainbow coloured as part of a fleeting art exhibition that lasted merely three hours.

Photos of the exhibition at Block 312A Clementi Avenue 4 on Saturday, Nov. 20 have been put up on Facebook.

It was put together by a collective, Very Small Exhibition, from 7pm to 10pm.
The lights for the stairwell on every floor were covered with different coloured cellophane paper to create the overall rainbow effect.

It took two hours to put up and one hour to take down.

From the ground floor, members of the public who chanced upon the exhibition were greeted by this scene:

Photo via Jia Jing

What the project is about

According to the group, the project was started by three friends who want to use existing infrastructure in Singapore to carry out temporary work to jolt the people who chance upon their exhibitions.

The "About Us" of the group read:

Very Small Exhibition is an experimental exhibition/ installation/ project space started by three friends. Singapore is increasingly overrun by cookie cutter malls with identical retail programming, and our intention is to give designers/ artists a platform to experiment/ showcase their work and hopefully bring a smile, curiosity or even wtf-ness to anyone walking past the work. we invite you to join us.

Previously, Very Small Exhibition also did the same effect for a HDB block void deck.

An upcoming exhibition is titled, *Random Message for a Stranger 2*.
Follow and listen to our podcast here

Don’t miss out on The Star Vista’s 20-metre-tall Christmas tree, newest F&B offerings & attractive promos

‘Tis the season.

November 26, 2021, 01:00 PM

Changi Airport does dinosaur-themed indoor go-kart, glamping & festive market from Nov. 26

Many, many things to do.

November 26, 2021, 12:52 PM

Man, 39, found dead in car in Bukit Batok car park

Police do not suspect foul play.

November 26, 2021, 12:38 PM

Chomp Chomp & Old Airport Road hawker centres among dozens of places to allow 5 pax dine in

With most starting next Monday, Nov. 29.

November 26, 2021, 12:25 PM

M'sian star Michelle Yeoh to co-produce TV series on 1MDB scandal

Based on the best-selling "Billion Dollar Whale" book.

November 26, 2021, 12:20 PM

DFS S'pore e-shop Black Friday alcohol promotion in time for year-end mood

It’s that time of the year again.

November 26, 2021, 12:00 PM

Ondeh ondeh ice cream with molten gula melaka core now a thing in S'pore

Wow.

November 26, 2021, 11:48 AM

S'pore Zoo's African lion exhibit to reopen on Nov. 27 after lions fully recover from Covid-19

They are no longer in isolation.

November 26, 2021, 11:40 AM

SIA launches Flight Pass, discounted flight ticket bundles that can be bought in advance

Great for frequent fliers.

November 26, 2021, 11:04 AM

North Korea to execute man by firing squad for smuggling 'Squid Game' into country

North Koreans living life in peril risking it all to watch a show about fictional South Koreans living life in peril risking it all.

November 26, 2021, 04:14 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.