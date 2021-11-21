Back

Unvaxxed people in S'pore cannot use PET to enter places with vaccination-differentiated measures from Jan. 1, 2022

This is to further strengthen efforts to protect unvaccinated individuals from getting infected, MOH said.

Zhangxin Zheng | November 21, 2021, 09:16 AM

In an update to their press release on Nov. 20, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that unvaccinated individuals will not be able to use Pre-Event Testing (PET) to enter a Vaccination-differentiated Safe Management Measures (VDS) setting from the start of next year.

MOH said that this is to further strengthen efforts to protect unvaccinated individuals from getting infected, as they are subject to greater risks of severe illness.

Unvaccinated people cannot enter VDS settings via PET from Jan. 1, 2022

Under current rules, unvaccinated individuals can get a PET and show a negative test result to enter a VDS setting.

From Jan. 1, 2022, MOH will remove this concession for unvaccinated individuals to perform PET in lieu of being fully vaccinated.

This means that only fully vaccinated, recovered, or medically ineligible individuals, or children aged 12 years and below will be allowed to enter settings where VDS is implemented.

Examples of these settings include hawker centres, coffeeshops, libraries, and some activities at the community clubs/centres.

Unvaccinated individuals have a few more weeks to complete their primary series vaccination regime before the change kicks in on Jan. 1, 2022.

Background

VDS had been introduced by MOH on Aug. 6, when it was announced that fully-vaccinated individuals would be able to participate in higher-risk mask-off activities, such as dining in in groups of five and having larger events, such as solemnisations and congregational services.

VDS was then expanded to include entry into shopping malls, large standalone stores, and attractions, as well as dining-in at hawker centres, coffeeshops, and other food and beverage establishments.

Other updates

