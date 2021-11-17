Back

Underwater high tea experience with sustainable menu at Sentosa till Jan. 2, 2022

Darling, it's better, down where it's wetter.

Fasiha Nazren | November 17, 2021, 01:10 PM

Ocean Restaurant, an aquarium dining experience in Sentosa, is offering a premium and sustainable high tea session from now till Jan. 2, 2022.

One can indulge in the High Tea in the Deep Sea session while in the company of giant manta rays and other marine animals swimming around the aquarium.

Sustainable treats

The sustainable high tea includes a selection of five savoury and six sweet treats.

Photo from RWS.

Savoury:

  • Blue Organic Spirulina and Creamy Avocado with King Crab Meat and Extra Virgin Olive Oil Pear

  • Hiramasa Kingfish Tartare with Coconut Foam Kueh Pie Tee

  • Canadian Lobster with Seaweed and Citrus Zest Pie

  • Mini Caesar Salad with Black Truffle

  • Foie Gras Terrine with Toasted Brioche and Raspberry

Sweet:

  • Sea Salt Caramel Chocolate Mini Tart

  • Bordelaise Canelé with Rum and Vanilla

  • Vanilla Panna Cotta with Blue Curacao Jelly

  • Golden Raisin and Pumpkin Seed Scones

  • Paris-Brest with Hazelnut Praline Cream

  • Classic Crispy Puff with Chantilly Cream

One can enhance the experience by adding on a two-hour unlimited beverage package which costs an additional S$48++ per person.

This package includes champagnes, red and white wines, cocktails and martinis, as well as beers and non-alcoholic beverages.

From S$58++

The High Tea in the Deep Sea session costs S$58++ per person.

One can also get a special bundle for S$100 nett, which includes a trip to the SEA Aquarium, a Behind the Panel guided tour as well as the high tea session.

The special bundle can be redeemed using the Singapore ReDiscovers Vouchers.

More details can be found here.

High Tea in the Deep Sea @ Ocean Restaurant

Equarius Hotel, 22 Sentosa Gateway, B1M, #B1-455 & 456, Singapore 098136

Opening hours: Daily till Jan. 2, 2022, from 3:30pm to 5:30pm. Closed on Wednesdays.

Top image from @soulliu24 and @travelbybertha on Instagram.

