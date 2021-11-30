Back

Male Trust Yoga instructor, 32, plans to contest charges of molesting 5 female students

The case will be heard in court on Dec. 14.

Fiona Tan | November 30, 2021, 03:39 PM

A 32-year-old former Trust Yoga instructor, who allegedly molested five female students during yoga classes over a year, is claiming trial to contest those charges.

Plans to engage lawyer and contest charges

Rajpal Singh was charged in court at 9am on Nov. 30.

Image from Trust Yoga/Facebook.

His teacher profile on Trust Yoga's website has been removed and he was suspended from teaching due to molest allegations.

According to court documents seen by Mothership, Rajpal was handed 10 counts of molesting women, aged 24, 26 and 29, between 2019 and 2020 at Trust Yoga's outlet at 169 Telok Ayer Street.

The woman's identities cannot be disclosed due to a court imposed gag order.

According to Yahoo News Singapore, Rajpal, who is from India, told the judge virtually that he will not be pleading guilty and plans to contest his charges.

However, Rajpal is currently not represented by a lawyer, and said he will need some time to look for a lawyer.

The case will be heard in court on Dec. 14.

Background

Five women who attended classes at Trust Yoga filed police reports between 2019 and 2020 after Rajpal allegedly touched their private parts while assisting them in yoga positions.

The students had brushed aside the encounters as they trusted the instructor, despite being uncomfortable with it.

One of the alleged victims then aired her grievances on Instagram.

This led other women to reconsider Singh's actions as deliberate.

