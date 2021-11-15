Back

20m tree nearly falls on jogger, 53, in Bishan-AMK Park, misses by 2 seconds

When you run to keep fit but nature has other plans.

Belmont Lay | November 15, 2021, 05:28 PM

A 20m tree fell and nearly landed on a jogger at night in a park in Singapore, but he managed to make a run for it instinctively the moment he heard a treefall sound.

The incident occurred on Saturday night, Nov. 13, according to the 53-year-old jogger, who tipped off Lianhe Wanbao.

Just finished 10km night run

The jogger, whose surname is He, said he had just ran for about 10km and was cooling down in the park at about 10pm on the night of the incident.

The surroundings in Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park at that time were quiet, and He suddenly heard a "creaking" sound.

He did not stop to ponder what that could have been, and instead instinctively ran forward to get out of the situation.

In less than 2 to 3 seconds, a tree behind him fell and landed at where he was just a moment ago.

The Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 resident, said: "I suddenly heard a 'creaking' sound, and it felt like a tree branch was about to be broken, but I couldn't tell which direction it was."

But it turned out to be more than just a tree branch.

He explained: "A big tree trunk fell behind me right after a toppling sound was heard, and the whole process only took two or three seconds."

Close shave

It was enough time for him to react though.

The tree apparently fell about 6m from where he was at.

He said he could not help by shudder when he looked at the tree, as he believed he would have been crushed had he not make a decisive move to escape.

He added: "Actually, when I ran forward, I didn’t know if I was in the right direction, because the place was dark, and I couldn’t see where the tree fell."

"I only knew that I had to run away from that place. I saw that the tree was about 20m long. It was tall, and it could not be held even with both hands. It really scares me to death thinking about it."

He said he has been an avid runner and has been running almost every day in the past year.

He joined the Blossom Run group to practice running in May 2021.

He runs in the morning and at night.

Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park is one of the places where he runs most often, and never expected to encounter a tree falling incident.

Top photo via Lianhe Wanbao & Google Maps

