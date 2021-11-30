Police apprehends woman, 33, who locked & threatened to harm herself in Toa Payoh flat

A 33-year-old woman was apprehended by the police after locking herself in her flat in Toa Payoh and threatening to harm herself.

The incident happened on Nov. 28 at 2pm in a three-room flat on the fourth floor of Block 235 Toa Payoh Lorong 8, Shin Min Daily News reported.

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and police cars were parked at the block with a large number of police officers and riot squad at the scene.

An inflatable safety life air pack and safety net were also prepared.

The police officers and negotiators were seen persuading the woman to open the door.

The SCDF also entered a neighbour's home and launched a rescue operation, Shin Min reported.

Forced entry required

The police confirmed that in order to ensure safety of the woman, officers from the Special Operations Command, effected forced entry into the unit and apprehended the woman within two hours of activation.

A short-haired woman dressed in black walked out from the unit and was taken away on a stretcher and wheelchair.

In response to queries from Mothership, SCDF said they received a call for assistance at Block 235 Lorong 8 Toa Payoh at about 4:20pm on Nov. 28.

SCDF added that they deployed three safety life air packs and rescuers from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team were also deployed as a precautionary measure.

One person was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, SCDF said.

The police confirmed that they received a call for assistance at the same location at around 2:47pm on Nov. 28.

Upon the police officers' arrival, a 33-year-old woman was found to have locked herself in her residential unit and had allegedly threatened to harm herself.

As it was assessed that the woman might pose a danger to herself, officers from Special Operations Command and SCDF were subsequently deployed to the scene, the police added.

According to the police, the woman was apprehended under the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act and she was conscious when conveyed to hospital.

Throwing items out of unit for two consecutive weeks

A 35-year-old neighbour known as Lee (translated from Chinese) told Shin Min that he did not hear any crying on the day of the incident.

However, he added that two laundry poles and a pillow were thrown out of someone's flat in the early morning.

He disclosed that the woman had been throwing items such as leftover food scraps, rubbish, and sanitary napkins, from her unit for two consecutive weeks.

She had even allegedly spat out of her unit.

He said he had called the police and lodged a complaint with the National Environment Agency (NEA) about the matter.

Lee added that regardless if it's daytime or in the middle of the night, noises of furniture moving can be heard.

A woman's laughter can also be heard as well from dawn to dusk, he added.

He said he did not dare to approach the woman.

Another neighbour, Lin, 60, disclosed that the woman's mother had dropped by for a visit, but the woman refused to open the door.

He also claimed that the woman would pace up and down the corridor, and abruptly laugh loudly and talk to herself.

None of the neighbours dared to approach her, he added.

A number of neighbours that Shin Min spoke to shared that this is not the first time the woman has caused a scene and police and SCDF were activated last year as well.

Lee said the police had showed up at her door in August 2020, which also resulted in a similar rescue operation.

Top image via Google Maps Street View.

