Timbre+ Eastside: food park with 21 F&B concepts, children's playground & book swop corner

East side... is actually a bit slower than the west this time.

Mandy How | November 23, 2021, 03:03 PM

Events

Timbre+ Eastside is a new spot to check out from Nov. 27, 2021.

At a sprawling 2,000sqm, the sustainable food park will feature 21 F&B concepts, a kerbside drive-thru, playground, a cycling pitstop, book swop corner, as well as live music and entertainment when better times are in sight.

Photo via Timbre+ Eastside

Photo via Timbre+ Eastside

Photo via Timbre+ Eastside

Photo via Timbre+ Eastside

This marks the second Timbre+ in Singapore,  with the first in One-north.

East, west, and everything in between

During its initial phase, however, only 13 stalls will be opened.

Nonetheless, there's already a good mix of cuisines from the existing stalls, ranging from local to Japanese and western. Here are some of them:

  • Huat Huat BBQ Chicken Wings

  • Lao Niang De Dian (fusion Malaysian and Thai food)

  • Ajiya Okonomiyaki (Japanese savoury pancakes)

  • Kopifellas (smoked duck lor mee)

  • The Bottle Shop (beers, ciders, and international spirits)

Photo via Timbre+ Eastside

Photo via Timbre+ Eastside

Photo via Timbre+ Eastside

Photo via Timbre+ Eastside

Photo via Timbre+ Eastside

Photo via Ajiya Okonomiyaki

Photo via Ajiya Okonomiyaki

Photo via Timbre+ Eastside

Photo via Timbre+ Eastside

13 drive-thru pick-up units enable drivers to stop and go with their food, as long as they pre-order via the Timbre+ app.

Photo via Timbre+ Eastside

Photo via Timbre+ Eastside

Photo via Timbre+ Eastside

Here's the list of 13 vendors (those highlighted in blue are available at the drive-thru):

No running away from tray return responsibilities. Photo via Timbre+ Eastside.

Community facilities

Food and play are both on the table at Timbre+ Eastside.

The centrepiece of the area is a children's playground, so little gremlins will leave their adults to eat in peace.

A book swop corner, where diners are encouraged to take and leave books behind, aims to reduce book waste and encourage reading.

Photo via Timbre+ Eastside

Cyclists can also take Timbre+ Eastside for a pit stop, with its indoor bicycle parking and a bicycle maintenance shop, Crank & Chain, on the premises.

On weekends, exercise classes and food fairs will be held at Studio+, an air-conditioned space located within Timbre+.

Photo via Timbre+ Eastside

Photo via Timbre+ Eastside

Additionally, solar panels, wind turbines, food digester, and EV chargers for electric cars make up some of the environmental initiatives undertaken by the brand.

The latter three will be installed in Phase 2 of the food park's operation.

Timbre+ Eastside

Photo via Timbre+ Eastside

Address : 1 Expo Drive, Outside Singapore Expo Hall 5, Singapore 486150

Opening Hours : 9am - 11pm, daily. Individual stall timings vary.

Opening Day: Nov. 27, 2021.

On opening day, between 12pm to 5 pm, a convoy of vintage cars, supercars, and bicycles will be lined up outside the premises for photo-taking opportunities.

Other programmes include a festive-themed shopping fair at Studio+, and a Cycling Clinic consisting of maintenance and safety workshops.

Top photo via Timbre+ Eastside, Ajiya Okonomiyaki

