Don’t miss out on The Star Vista’s 20-metre-tall Christmas tree, newest F&B offerings & attractive promos

November is coming to an end, and you know what that means -- Cue the sleighbells.

If you’re not hopping on the VTL to another country this holiday season, why not check out what’s new in our usual hangout spots?

This year, The Star Vista’s makeover for the festive period celebrating “The Love of Christmas” is one you can’t miss.

The star of the mall’s decoration is its 20-metre-tall Christmas tree, extending all the way to the highest floor - which makes viewing it from any angle of the mall a sight to behold.

Topped with gold and silver elements, the tree is surrounded by European houses and a train installation - it even periodically whistles and steams like a real train!

The tree is accompanied by shimmering night lights outside the mall, adding to the warm, cosy, and inviting spirit of Christmas.

Hosting a Christmas party?

If you’re celebrating at home this year, The Star Vista could be a one-stop shop for everything you need:

Cold Storage (#B1-02) will help you put together a lovely feasting table, with its convenient festive picks that appeal to all taste buds.

Taking centre stage at your Christmas feast could be the Butterball Roasted Turkey, which weighs around 5kg, serves between six to eight people and is priced at S$65.

Or pre-order the Scrumptious Christmas Feast, consisting of Banjo shoulder bone-in ham, pork sausage snail with cranberries and smoked orange duck breast, all for S$90.

The Seafood Marketplace by Song Fish (#01-18) is the go-to place for a wide variety of seafood, both fresh and frozen, imported from all over the world for your picking to cook up the ultimate seafood feast at home.

And what’s Christmas without chocolates or sweet treats? At Rive Gauche Patisserie (#B1-37C), there is bound to be something to bring you some extra joy this Christmas.

Their dessert symphony includes delights such as the well-loved Fête De Noël (Chocolate Log Cake), heartwarming Rive Gauche Fruit Cake, and adorable freshly baked Gingerbread Christmas Cookies – featuring Christmas Bear, Snowman and Reindeer.

A Christmas feast

Think you’ve seen all that The Star Vista has to offer? Take a look at some of their newest F&B options:

There’s Zaffron Kitchen (#02-04), a multi-award winning North Indian restaurant which won the Michelin Bib Gourmand award for five years.

This year, their festive special is the Soft Shell Crab Biryani (S$25): deep fried soft shell crab lathered in seafood gravy, and served with aromatic basmati rice, Papadum and Raita.

A new café concept, Dewgather Coffee House (#01-46), is the best place for Australian-inspired dishes and specialty-grade coffee.

Their festive set menu, available over 4 evenings on Dec. 24, 25, 31 2021 and Jan. 1 2022, provides patrons with a choice of entrée, main and dessert priced at S$55 per person, and S$100 for two.

Opened in 2020, Nozomi (#02-20) is a Japanese restaurant that offers classic and modern interpretations of traditional Kyoto Kaiseki cuisine at affordable prices.

Nozomi imports its beautiful takeaway boxes from Japan, and flies in their seasonal sashimi from Japan’s Toyosu Market twice a week.

Before heading home, enjoy two hours of free parking with a minimum spend of just S$30, available from now until the end of the year.

Or, redeem a Grab promo code card to enjoy S$5 off a Grab trip from The Star Vista for a quick and smooth journey home.

What’s better than gifting? Receiving presents.

The Star Vista is also rewarding their shoppers this Christmas. From now until Jan. 2, a whole series of gifts are up for grabs at the mall.

A Christmas Gift For You: Receive a gift voucher worth S$10 with a minimum spending of S$100.

Find The Snowflakes!: Redeem a game card and stand a chance to win attractive gifts worth up to S$39 with a minimum spending of S$80.

Wrapped With Love: Redeem an exclusive set of gift wrappers with a minimum spending of S$30.

From Dec. 3 to Dec. 26, mall-goers can also receive an exclusive DIY craft kit with a minimum spending of S$80.

There are three craft kits available - from Dec. 3 to Dec. 10, shoppers can redeem It's Snow Fun, and put up their latest artwork as part of their decorations at home.

Make your own festive candle holder with O Holy Night from Dec. 11 to Dec. 18, or design a holiday cup with Cup Full of Joy, redeemable from Dec. 19 to Dec. 26.

12 Days of Pampering Retreats

With the new year arriving, it’s the best opportunity to be pampering yourself.

From Dec. 13 to Dec. 24, The Star Vista will be helping you look your best for the festive season.

Shoppers who spend a minimum of S$80 can stand a chance to win a retreat worth up to S$478 in the 12 days leading up to Christmas Day.

One lucky draw prize is a treatment from Yakson Beauty (#B1-24), a beauty salon that specialises in Korean golki therapy, offering a non-invasive procedure for a contoured V-shaped face and shapelier body.

Other prizes include hair and nails service vouchers from TEAM Salon (#B1-21) and Concept Nailz Spa (#01-38A).

Joy in Every Sip

If you find yourself in the mall just to take in the Christmas spirit, The Star Vista is also offering complimentary beverages for mall goers.

Just drop a like on The Star Vista’s Instagram page, and enjoy your drink on the carefully decorated steps of the mall while marvelling at the towering Christmas tree.

This promotion runs on Mondays to Thursdays from Dec. 13 to Dec. 23, between 12pm and 6pm.

For Mothership readers

If this isn’t enough promotions, here’s another:

From now till Jan. 2, the first 100 Mothership readers to flash this article can redeem a S$10 F&B voucher with a minimum spend of S$50 from a maximum of three combined same-day receipts, at The Star Vista.

