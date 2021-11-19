The Rock wants to be next James Bond. All other candidates are afraid.

When one thinks of James Bond, a few words come to mind — "suave", "charming", "mysterious", "dangerous".

How about "massive hulking beast" and part-Samoan?

That could be the next iteration of the iconic British spy if god-amongst-men Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has his way.

That's right, you didn't misread, The Rock has thrown his name in the hat of candidates to succeed Daniel Craig and play James Bond.

Taking some time out from being generally better than everyone else on Earth, Johnson told Esquire that his grandfather Peter Maivia had actually made an appearance as a villain in the fifth Bond film, 1967's "You Only Live Twice".

"I would like to follow in his footsteps and be the next Bond," said the extremely jacked monster of a man.

"I don't want to be a villain. You gotta be Bond."

That declaration immediately made Johnson the most electrifying of the actors vying for the role.

Other less swole — and let's face it, less impressive — human beings supposedly in the running include Tom Hardy, Regé-Jean Page, Henry Golding, and Richard Madden.

Top image from Dwayne Johnson's Instagram account