The Peranakan restaurant at Orchard Road having closing down sale, all proceeds to go to non-profit organisation

The Peranakan, a restaurant located on Orchard Road, has announced that its last day of operations will be on Sunday, Nov. 28.

The restaurant is also running a closing down sale, where all proceeds are donated to their non-profit organisation The Saturday Movement.

Closing on Nov. 28

On their Facebook, the restaurant shared that the final closure date was brought forward from Dec. 5 to Nov. 28, as "contractors need more time to reinstate."

In the post, the restaurant said that they were "overwhelmed" by hundreds of messages of encouragement and requests for the restaurant to open again.

After five years of operations, The Peranakan thanked its supporters for their "concern and love".

The Peranakan boasts home-cooked Straits cuisine served with no MSG, with vegetarian and vegan options.

Some iconic dishes include Prawn Ngoh Hiang (S$15), Ayam Buah Keluah (S$22) and Kueh Pie Ti (S$20 for a set of 10).

The restaurant also offers islandwide delivery, and orders can be made online.

Closing sale

The Peranakan's retail shop also sells nonya kebayas, batik shirts, homemade cookies and peranakan porcelain.

The restaurant is running a closing down sale, with up to 90 per cent off on items, while stocks last.

Although the restaurant's regular opening hours are from 11am to 9pm (as seen on its website), the video states in the same frame as the "closing down sale" that it lasts from 11am to 10pm.

The proceeds will go to The Saturday Movement, a volunteer group reaching out to befriend elderly and needy families primarily in rental flats.

Location

Address: 442 Orchard Road, #02-01 Claymore Connect, Singapore, 238879

Opening hours: 11am to 9pm

Contact Number: +65 6262 4428

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top images via The Peranakan/Facebook.