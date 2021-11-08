Back

New community garden at Tiong Bahru, all produce to go to estate's residents

From farm straight to table.

Fiona Tan | November 08, 2021, 04:34 PM

A first of its kind community garden, where all of its produce will be distributed amongst those residing within the estate, has popped up at Kim Tian Road.

The Giving [email protected] Tian West

Located atop a multi-storey carpark at Block 119A Kim Tian Road, The Giving [email protected] Tian West was launched yesterday (Nov. 7).

According to The Straits Times (ST) report, the 1,020 sq m garden will be primarily staffed by resident volunteers, who are under the guidance of Tanjong Pagar Town Council (TPTC).

TPTC has also hired a resident to care for the garden full-time.

Image from Indranee Rajah/Facebook.

According to ST, over 40 volunteers began planting in October 2021, and more than 10 types of vegetables, such as brinjal, kai lan and kangkong, were ready for harvest on the garden's opening.

Some 230 bags of fresh produce were subsequently distributed to residents at Block 119B Kim Tian Road and the NTUC Health Senior Activity Centre.

Besides these, the garden also houses other edible vegetation such as kale, chye sim, passion fruit, and blue pea flowers, amongst other vegetables, and crops can be harvested after three to four weeks.

The garden is open daily from 7:30am to 9pm, and residents must sign up to volunteer.

Tanjong Pagar GRC MP, Indranee Rajah said the garden will promote sustainability, provide food, and bond the community.

Top image Indranee Rajah/Facebook

