Hunky Thai fitness trainer goes viral after working at a road side food station

No explanation as to why he's cooking shirtless.

Alfie Kwa | November 27, 2021, 05:53 PM

A picture of a buff Thai guy toasting up some buns at a roadside food store has gone viral, gaining close to 8,000 shares on Facebook.

In the shot, four women customers were seen gazing at a man with a muscular physique and tattoo on his right chest as he grills some buns.

A commenter teased one of the ladies waiting for her food, pointing out that she must really want a bun on the spot.

While another said, "Looks like everyone's face is very hungry."

A couple of other commenters joked that they too, were 'hungry" after looking at the guy in the photo.

However, one user pointed out how it was unfair that women can gawk at men, but the reverse would not be appropriate.

Who is he?

The man in question is known as Wonsakong Pintakeaw on Facebook.

According to his Facebook bio, Wonsakong is a certified personal trainer. He is also in a relationship, unfortunately for those so taken by his photos.

Image via Wonsakong Pintakeaw/FB.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wonsakong Pintakeaw (@yo_wongsakorn)

Additionally, Wonsakong is a performance artist at The Thais, a talent agency that showcases Thai culture via events and art productions.

Image via Wonsakong Pintakeaw/FB.
https://www.facebook.com/yoyo.zolo/posts/3783315225055354
In a video posted by Thai news and media website, Thairath, Wonsakong explained that the store belongs to his sister.

He added that he does not work at the shop every day, but comes to help out sometimes.

In the video, Wonsakong introduces viewers to a food station and gives them a glimpse of how he makes toasted bread on a stick.

Nearing the end of the video, he takes off his shirt and continues cooking.

His sister's store is called PRAEW cafe in Chang Rai, Thailand.

