Temasek Foundation giving out free masks from Jan. 10 – 23, 2022

Temasek Foundation will be distributing free masks for the sixth time.

Collection starts Jan. 10, 2022

The organization made the announcement on its Facebook and Instagram pages on Nov. 23.

Unlike the previous distribution drive in August 2021, where households had to present a Singapore Power utility bill to redeem the masks, this time round, the free masks can be collected from vending machines.

According to Temasek Foundation, the mask distribution will begin on Jan. 10, 2022 and will last for two weeks until Jan. 23, 2022.

You can read Temasek Foundation's Facebook post below:

Previous mask distributions

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image from Temasek Foundation/Facebook and Lind Say/Facebook