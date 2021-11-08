Back

2 teens, 15 & 16, allegedly beat up teen, 18, at Golden Mile, police asked them to return & they did

U-turn.

Mandy How | November 08, 2021, 06:51 PM

Events

Takashimaya Department Store Home & Living Sale

25 October 2021 - 25 November 2021

Household & Interior Departments, B1, Takashimaya Department Store, 391 Orchard Road

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Two teenagers have been arrested after allegedly beating up an 18-year-old at Golden Mile Complex.

The events leading to the arrest, however, was not as straightforward.

Purported snippets from the incident were also uploaded to Facebook.

Reason for alleged attack unknown

The alleged assault had occurred on the night of Nov. 6, Lianhe Wanbao reported.

According to Wanbao, a group of youths had gathered at the complex's loading bay. Two of them, who are 15 and 16, then reportedly attacked the 18-year-old.

It is currently unknown why the alleged assailants had carried out the assault.

It was believed that a passer-by called the police, and the group fled upon hearing the police's arrival, leaving the injured victim behind.

An eyewitness told the Chinese daily that the youths had run past her restaurant.

She added that the 18-year-old had followed behind calmly, and eventually sat down outside the restaurant for a quiet smoke while waiting for the police and paramedics.

However, despite making a speedy escape, the two alleged assailants were identified by the police, who called them to return to the scene to provide their statement.

Faced with the order, the teens had no choice but to comply, Wanbao reported.

In response to queries from Mothership, the police confirmed that they received a call for assistance at the complex at 9:07pm.

The two teenagers were subsequently arrested in relation to the case.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top image via 新加坡华人华语网, Sg Chinese Community/Facebook

VDS concession for individuals medically ineligible for Covid-19 vaccines to start from Dec. 1, 2021

For those who are medically ineligible for all Covid-19 vaccines under the National Vaccination Programme.

November 08, 2021, 06:46 PM

Up to 10 fully vaccinated persons allowed for team sports at select areas from Nov. 10, 2021

Enough to play a game of futsal.

November 08, 2021, 06:26 PM

Covid-19 patients unvaccinated by choice to pay for own treatment from Dec. 8, 2021

The government said it is taking a "stronger stance" against those who choose not to be vaccinated.

November 08, 2021, 06:25 PM

Up to 5 pax from same household can dine in together at F&B establishments from Nov. 10

Easing of previous restrictions.

November 08, 2021, 06:25 PM

I spent a weekend at a serviced residence & questioned why I didn’t rent one after selling my BTO

What’s not to like?

November 08, 2021, 06:00 PM

S’pore opens VTL with M'sia's KLIA from Nov. 29, 2021

Discussions are ongoing on a similar vaccinated travel scheme across the Causeway and the Second Link.

November 08, 2021, 05:17 PM

S'pore police looking for next-of-kin of man, 69, who died at Singapore General Hospital

He was a former Tiong Bahru resident.

November 08, 2021, 05:00 PM

New community garden at Tiong Bahru, all produce to go to estate's residents

From farm straight to table.

November 08, 2021, 04:34 PM

Panic buying at supermarkets in China after ministry urges families to stock up on daily needs

Videos on social media showed large crowds at supermarkets.

November 08, 2021, 03:46 PM

IKEA S'pore doing S$16.50 duck confit for Christmas & S$2 shark buns for fun

Du du du.

November 08, 2021, 03:44 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.