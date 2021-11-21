2 teenage girls in S'pore, 18 & 19, missing for 10 days since Nov. 11, police appealing for info

The police is appealing for information on the whereabouts of two missing female youths in Singapore.

Missing since Nov. 11

From a police news release on Nov. 21, the two girls are 18-year-old Nurain Binte Abdullah and 19-year-old Nur Atiqah Binte Mohd Nizam.

The pair was last seen 10 days ago in the vicinity of Springleaf Avenue at 8:15pm on Nov. 11.

Those with relevant information can call the police hotline at 1800-255- 0000, or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image courtesy of Singapore Police Force