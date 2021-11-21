2 teenage girls in S'pore, 18 & 19, missing for 10 days since Nov. 11, police appealing for info

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
The police is appealing for information on the whereabouts of two missing female youths in Singapore.
Missing since Nov. 11
From a police news release on Nov. 21, the two girls are 18-year-old Nurain Binte Abdullah and 19-year-old Nur Atiqah Binte Mohd Nizam.
The pair was last seen 10 days ago in the vicinity of Springleaf Avenue at 8:15pm on Nov. 11.
Those with relevant information can call the police hotline at 1800-255- 0000, or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.
All information will be kept strictly confidential.
Top image courtesy of Singapore Police Force
