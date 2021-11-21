Back

2 teenage girls in S'pore, 18 & 19, missing for 10 days since Nov. 11, police appealing for info

The pair was last seen in the vicinity of Springleaf Avenue.

Fiona Tan | November 21, 2021, 08:59 PM

Events

CapitaLand Malls: A Jolly Molly Christmas

11 November 2021 - 31 December 2021

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The police is appealing for information on the whereabouts of two missing female youths in Singapore.

Missing since Nov. 11

From a police news release on Nov. 21, the two girls are 18-year-old Nurain Binte Abdullah and 19-year-old Nur Atiqah Binte Mohd Nizam.

L: Nurain Binte Abdullah, R: Atiqah Binte Mohd Nizam. Image courtesy of Singapore Police Force.

The pair was last seen 10 days ago in the vicinity of Springleaf Avenue at 8:15pm on Nov. 11.

Those with relevant information can call the police hotline at 1800-255- 0000, or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image courtesy of Singapore Police Force

Lawrence Wong: 5 pax for social gatherings 'already a very big step', MTF may consider next move in end-Dec.

Singapore is taking an "incremental step-by-step approach" towards the easing of restrictions.

November 21, 2021, 07:41 PM

Enforcement operation carried out at Dawson sky garden, volunteers continue nightly patrols

A multi-agency joint operation was recently conducted on Nov. 14.

November 21, 2021, 07:35 PM

26-year-old quits 'dream job' at Apple to help mum open Korean BBQ eatery at Tanjong Pagar

She was supporting her mother's 'lifetime dream' to open her own restaurant.

November 21, 2021, 05:59 PM

Elusive, startled-looking flying squirrel in S’pore looks like a mini Totoro

The squirrel was surprised to see the photographer, who was surprised to see the squirrel.

November 21, 2021, 05:18 PM

Woman in China kneels in public, allegedly begging suitor to give up after chasing her for 5 years

Relentless.

November 21, 2021, 04:03 PM

One Piece hits 1000 episodes, announces new movie potentially revolving around Shanks

Long journey.

November 21, 2021, 02:27 PM

Famous Geylang supper spot Yong He opens takeaway kiosk in Toa Payoh to long queues

Lessgooo.

November 21, 2021, 01:50 PM

Jollibee now open at Century Square & Bugis Village

Tis the season to be jolly.

November 21, 2021, 01:48 PM

Man in M'sia buys wife iPhone 13 Pro worth RM4,899 using RM20 notes he saved over a year

Happy wife, happy life.

November 21, 2021, 12:20 PM

2nd gen owner of Old Street Bak Kut Teh, 26, opens European grill house at Jewel Changi Airport

His foray into the F&B industry began at 12, where he helped to make bubble tea at his parents' stall.

November 21, 2021, 11:39 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.