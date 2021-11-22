Back

20 badminton courts quietly open at Suntec City's convention centre

Go there and smash.

Belmont Lay | November 22, 2021, 06:31 PM

Events

CapitaLand Malls: A Jolly Molly Christmas

11 November 2021 - 31 December 2021

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A total of 20 badminton courts have opened in the fully air=conditioned exhibition halls of Suntec City's Convention and Exhibition Centre.

The venue, leased from Suntec, is located on the sixth floor in halls 601 and 602.

Photo via Ryuji Yee Postrero

The courts were opened at the start of November 2021.

Not the first huge venue

This Suntec venue, Teamsport Arena, is the second venue with 20 badminton courts.

Previously, 20 badminton courts opened in Singapore Expo in August 2021, making it the largest space for the sport in Singapore.

Currently, with the restrictions loosened, five pax are allowed per court.

However, shower facilities and watercoolers are not available at the halls.

Visitors are to bring their own water bottles or may purchase mineral water by the bottle for S$1 each at the venue.

Costs

The booking charges are broken down into off-peak and peak periods.

Off-peak (S$15/ hour): Monday to Friday, 7am to 6pm

Peak (S$30/ hour): Monday tp Friday, 6pm to 11pm | Saturday & Sunday, 7am to 11pm

The peak period charges are considerably higher than Singapore Expo's peak period charges, which are S$18 per hour.

Free flow of shuttlecocks at S$15 per person

Teamsport Arena also offers a free flow of AERO shuttlecocks for S$15 per person.

The AERO shuttlecocks are manufactured by Teamsport Arena's operators and sold at the venue.

Other than these two new venues, the Singapore Sports Hub's OCBC Arena houses 13 courts.

Top photo via Ryuji Yee Postrero & Google Maps

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Pokémon-themed Christmas display & special merch at City Square Mall till Dec. 29, 2021

Plenty of photo opportunities.

November 22, 2021, 06:45 PM

Bright orange flames engulf silver Toyota in Yishun, fire later extinguished by SCDF officers

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

November 22, 2021, 06:22 PM

Indonesian man wants to sue KFC as burger he bought looks different from menu image

He did not find it finger lickin' good.

November 22, 2021, 06:12 PM

So you think you’re a Starbucks fan? Not till you’ve tried this at home

Less effort, same satisfaction.

November 22, 2021, 05:56 PM

Najib's Barisan Nasional gains control of Malacca with landslide victory after losing it briefly in 2018

A precursor for its revival ahead of the country's 2023 general election.

November 22, 2021, 05:50 PM

Artist shows S'pore destroyed by meteors in concept art for local show

The show stars Lim Yu Beng.

November 22, 2021, 04:58 PM

Man in India declared dead by doctors later found breathing by family in morgue freezer

His condition has now improved.

November 22, 2021, 04:54 PM

SingapoRediscover vouchers deadline extended to Mar. 2022, must book by Dec. 31, 2021

Bookings have to be done by end of this year.

November 22, 2021, 04:12 PM

Marcus Chin pays wife & ex-girlfriend S$5,000 every month for alimony & child support

S$4,000 goes to his wife while S$1,000 goes to his ex-girlfriend.

November 22, 2021, 04:10 PM

Uncle Roger coming to S'pore to perform live

So, 'Haiyaa'.

November 22, 2021, 04:07 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.