20 badminton courts quietly open at Suntec City's convention centre

A total of 20 badminton courts have opened in the fully air=conditioned exhibition halls of Suntec City's Convention and Exhibition Centre.

The venue, leased from Suntec, is located on the sixth floor in halls 601 and 602.

The courts were opened at the start of November 2021.

Not the first huge venue

This Suntec venue, Teamsport Arena, is the second venue with 20 badminton courts.

Previously, 20 badminton courts opened in Singapore Expo in August 2021, making it the largest space for the sport in Singapore.

Currently, with the restrictions loosened, five pax are allowed per court.

However, shower facilities and watercoolers are not available at the halls.

Visitors are to bring their own water bottles or may purchase mineral water by the bottle for S$1 each at the venue.

Costs

The booking charges are broken down into off-peak and peak periods.

Off-peak (S$15/ hour): Monday to Friday, 7am to 6pm

Peak (S$30/ hour): Monday tp Friday, 6pm to 11pm | Saturday & Sunday, 7am to 11pm

The peak period charges are considerably higher than Singapore Expo's peak period charges, which are S$18 per hour.

Free flow of shuttlecocks at S$15 per person

Teamsport Arena also offers a free flow of AERO shuttlecocks for S$15 per person.

The AERO shuttlecocks are manufactured by Teamsport Arena's operators and sold at the venue.

Other than these two new venues, the Singapore Sports Hub's OCBC Arena houses 13 courts.

Top photo via Ryuji Yee Postrero & Google Maps

Follow and listen to our podcast here