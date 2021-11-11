Steven Gerrard confirmed as new Aston Villa manager

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has been named the new head coach of Aston Villa Football Club.

The move sees the 41-year-old leaving his post as manager of Glasgow Rangers mid-way through the season after overseeing an undefeated season en route to the Scottish Premiership title.

In an announcement on the club's website, Gerrard noted Villa's "rich history and tradition in English football".

"I am immensely proud to become its new head coach."

"It has been very clear in our discussions with him that Steven’s coaching ambitions, philosophy and values entirely match those of Aston Villa," said club CEO Christian Purslow, who was formerly managing director at Liverpool.

"We are excited he has agreed to lead us in the next phase of our ambitious plans as we look to build on the progress made since Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens took over the club in 2018."

Meanwhile, Rangers chairman Douglas Park expressed his gratitude to Gerrard in a statement on the Scottish club's website.

"He has provided us all with some unforgettable moments, not least his delivery of the Scottish Premiership title back to Ibrox last season having not lost a match in the entire league campaign," wrote Park.

Gerrard takes over Aston Villa with the club currently 16th in the English Premier League table and in the midst of a five-game losing streak.

Previous manager Dean Smith was sacked after a loss to Southampton despite guiding the club to 11th place in the Premier League last season.

Gerrard's first match in the dug-out will be on Nov. 20, 11pm (Singapore time) and will see Villa take on Brighton & Hove Albion at Villa Park.

Top photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images