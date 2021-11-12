Starbucks S'pore letting you order Taylor Swift's favourite drink from Nov. 13

Swifties, heads up.

Swift's favourite Starbucks drink

This red (pun fully intended) cup season, you can order Taylor Swift's favourite Starbucks drink just by asking for a "Taylor's Latte" or the — wait for it — "Taylor's Version".

It will be available from Nov. 13, 2021.

If you're wondering what exactly you’re ordering, it's a Grande Caramel Nonfat Latte.

Those ordering it via the Starbucks app can select latte, opt for non-fat milk and add caramel syrup.

One can also surprise a Swiftie with a Taylor-inspired Starbucks e-gift card from Nov. 13.

The e-gift card can be bought here or via the Starbucks app.

Why is it called "Taylor's Version"?

For the uninitiated, calling it "Taylor's Version" could be a nod to the U.S. songstress' decision to re-record her past songs, which will allow her to take control of her music legacy.

This decision was made after her former label Big Machine Records was sold to music manager Scooter Braun, which gave him the rights to all of her music made before her 2019 album "Lover".

Top image screenshot from Taylor Swift's TikTok and Starbucks Singapore.

