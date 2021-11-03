Back

Starbucks S'pore brings back Christmas drinks & colour-changing cups

And other festive treats.

Fasiha Nazren | November 03, 2021, 12:41 PM

Events

Takashimaya Department Store Home & Living Sale

25 October 2021 - 25 November 2021

Household & Interior Departments, B1, Takashimaya Department Store, 391 Orchard Road

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Starbucks has launched its festive menu today (Nov. 3).

As usual, there are the three returning favourites:

Toffee Nut Crunch Latte

Photo from Starbucks Singapore.

Hot/Iced: From S$7.60

Frappuccino: From S$8.20

Peppermint Mocha

Photo from Starbucks Singapore.

Hot/Iced: From S$7.60

Frappuccino: From S$8.20

Gingerbread Latte

Photo from Starbucks Singapore.

Hot/Iced: From S$7.60

Frappuccino: From S$8.20

There's also a new Christmas drink:

Toffee Nut Crunch Cold Brew

Photo from Starbucks Singapore.

Cold brew: From S$7.20

Nitro cold brew: From S$8.30 (available only at selected Starbucks Nitro stores)

Christmas menu

And here are some savoury and sweet Christmas treats.

Green Tea Chocolate Ganache Tart

Photo from Starbucks Singapore.

Chocolate cookie tart base filled with green tea and chocolate ganache.

Salted Caramel Macchiato Cheesecake

Photo from Starbucks Singapore.

A cheesecake topped with Chantilly cream and caramel drizzle.

Black Tea, Caramel and Hazelnut Crunch Cheesecake

Photo from Starbucks Singapore.

Black tea-infused cream cheese topped with Chantilly cream, crunchy biscuit topping and caramelised hazelnuts.

Vanilla Pistachio Cake

Photo from Starbucks Singapore.

Pistachio sponge cake layer with vanilla cream cheese frosting and topped with white chocolate curls.

Chocolate Praline Cake

Photo from Starbucks Singapore.

Hazelnut mousse centre surrounded by light chocolate mousse with a layer of chocolate sponge cake and crisp feuilletine base.

Salted Caramel Dark Chocolate Tart

Photo from Starbucks Singapore.

Cookie base filled with salted caramel and dark chocolate ganache.

Triple Cheese, Mushroo and Turkey Bacon Pie

Photo from Starbucks Singapore.

A mix of mushroom, turkey bacon and a medley of mozzarella, red cheddar, and parmesan cheese.

Black Pepper Chicken Mac and Cheese Pie

Photo from Starbucks Singapore.

Black pepper chicken chunks, macaroni and cheese in a buttery crust, topped with breadcrumbs and gouda cheese.

Colour-changing merchandise

Starbucks will also launch more merchandise as part of its Gift-of-the-Week, starting with the Colour Changing Reusable Hot Cups (S$29.90).

Photo from Starbucks Singapore.

The set of six cups is available in stores as well as Lazada and Shopee.

One can also match it with the Christmas Edition Colour Changing Straw which costs S$2.90 each with any purchase in-store.

Video from Starbucks Singapore.

Top image from Starbucks Singapore.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Child exasperated as mum says she's doing video review of jigsaw puzzle for Shopee points during video review of jigsaw puzzle

The most Singaporean review ever.

November 03, 2021, 12:17 PM

Sir David Attenborough admonishing world leaders at COP26 to act sounds like narrating wildlife documentary

"Our motivation should not be fear, but hope," he said.

November 03, 2021, 11:55 AM

5 shortlisted names for S'pore's panda cub, votes now open till Nov. 7

The panda cub will have a unique name that no other panda in the world shares.

November 03, 2021, 11:43 AM

Man, 31, allegedly challenged police to fight at Bukit Timah petrol station after failing breathalyser test

Kerfuffle.

November 03, 2021, 11:33 AM

Man, 30, arrested after allegedly attacking man, 26, he didn't know with pen knife in Bedok

The victim suffered a minor laceration on the back of his neck.

November 03, 2021, 10:33 AM

S'pore teen boy, 19, jokes about dying of Covid-19, shuts down Pulau Tekong NS training

One thing led to another, as he failed to clarify in time it was just a joke.

November 03, 2021, 03:41 AM

3,496 new Covid-19 cases & 9 Covid-19 deaths reported in S’pore

Update on Nov. 2.

November 02, 2021, 11:35 PM

Tokyo attacker dressed as Joker regrets not being able to kill anyone, planned attack since June

He shared that he was facing problems with work and his friends.

November 02, 2021, 08:20 PM

WP's Jamus Lim proposes wealth tax of 0.5% to 2% on the ultra-rich

He explained that wealth taxes can reduce overall inequality in society. 

November 02, 2021, 07:35 PM

Stone lion statues guarding S'pore on Oct. 31 actually 2 women in disguise for Halloween

A very unique Halloween costume idea.

November 02, 2021, 07:13 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.