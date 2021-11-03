Starbucks S'pore brings back Christmas drinks & colour-changing cups

Starbucks has launched its festive menu today (Nov. 3).

As usual, there are the three returning favourites:

Toffee Nut Crunch Latte

Hot/Iced: From S$7.60

Frappuccino: From S$8.20

Peppermint Mocha

Hot/Iced: From S$7.60

Frappuccino: From S$8.20

Gingerbread Latte

Hot/Iced: From S$7.60

Frappuccino: From S$8.20

There's also a new Christmas drink:

Toffee Nut Crunch Cold Brew

Cold brew: From S$7.20

Nitro cold brew: From S$8.30 (available only at selected Starbucks Nitro stores)

Christmas menu

And here are some savoury and sweet Christmas treats.

Green Tea Chocolate Ganache Tart

Chocolate cookie tart base filled with green tea and chocolate ganache.

Salted Caramel Macchiato Cheesecake

A cheesecake topped with Chantilly cream and caramel drizzle.

Black Tea, Caramel and Hazelnut Crunch Cheesecake

Black tea-infused cream cheese topped with Chantilly cream, crunchy biscuit topping and caramelised hazelnuts.

Vanilla Pistachio Cake

Pistachio sponge cake layer with vanilla cream cheese frosting and topped with white chocolate curls.

Chocolate Praline Cake

Hazelnut mousse centre surrounded by light chocolate mousse with a layer of chocolate sponge cake and crisp feuilletine base.

Salted Caramel Dark Chocolate Tart

Cookie base filled with salted caramel and dark chocolate ganache.

Triple Cheese, Mushroo and Turkey Bacon Pie

A mix of mushroom, turkey bacon and a medley of mozzarella, red cheddar, and parmesan cheese.

Black Pepper Chicken Mac and Cheese Pie

Black pepper chicken chunks, macaroni and cheese in a buttery crust, topped with breadcrumbs and gouda cheese.

Colour-changing merchandise

Starbucks will also launch more merchandise as part of its Gift-of-the-Week, starting with the Colour Changing Reusable Hot Cups (S$29.90).

The set of six cups is available in stores as well as Lazada and Shopee.

One can also match it with the Christmas Edition Colour Changing Straw which costs S$2.90 each with any purchase in-store.

