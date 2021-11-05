Standard Chartered S'pore Marathon to welcome 4,000 runners in person, a first since 2019

The Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon (SCSM) will welcome in-person racing at The [email protected] Bay platform again, for the first time since 2019.

Standard Chartered said in a Nov. 3 press release that this year's event will return with a hybrid format -- a Virtual Race (VR) Grand Finale that will take place from Dec. 1 to 12, and an in-person Grand Finale on Dec. 4 and 5.

The SCSM had taken on a virtual format in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

For those fully-vaxxed or with negative PET

According to Standard Chartered, the in-person Grand Finale will only be open to the fully-vaccinated, or individuals with a valid pre-event test (PET) result for the duration of the event.

Three categories will be available for participation – the 5km, 10km, and the Toyota Ekiden (team of four).

In line with safe management measures, fully-vaccinated participants will be required to undergo self-administered Antigen Rapid Test (ART).

Participants must also use the TraceTogether token or app at the event venue and abide by SMMs at all times during the event.

4,000 persons expected

The Straits Times (ST) reported that the number of in-person participants over the two days will be capped at 4,000, and spread out over four sessions of 1,000 people each.

To align with prevailing Covid-19 SMMs, runners in each session will also be split into different groups and flagged off in waves of 50, with three runners moving off every 10 seconds.

Unlike previous editions of the SCSM, there will be no road closures for the event this year.

Here's the schedule of the in-person races for easy reference:

Two sessions on Dec 4.: Toyota Ekiden (team of four), from 6am to 1pm, and the 5km event, from 4pm to 9pm.

Two sessions on Dec. 5: 10km event, from 6am to 11:30am and from 4pm to 9:30pm.

Those who prefer running at their own time and pace can also sign up for the VR Grand Finale, which features races across five categories:

5km

10km

Half Marathon

Kids VR 1.5km

Kids VR 3km

To register for the races, you can now sign up here.

In the press release, Jeff Edwards, Managing Director of Asia for The Ironman Group said the hybrid format is the "best way forward" for SCSM 2021, to prioritise the health and well-being of all involved in the event amidst an uncertain pandemic.

"We hope that the physical attendance and the thousands running virtually will inspire the community at large to put on their running shoes and challenge themselves on routes which are theirs to run to celebrate the resilience of Singapore!”

Top images via Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon Facebook