Squid Game-themed staycay at Goodwood Park brings show's mania to the bedroom

If you would like to explore your "Squid Game" mania in other ways, travel platform KKday is here to facilitate that.

The Sotong Game Staycation is running at Goodwood Park Hotel from now till Nov. 22, 2021.

For S$360 nett a night, guests will get:

A night’s stay for two persons in Goodwood Park Hotel’s Deluxe Mayfair Room

Sotong game curated experience box: a set of outfits (red guard jumpsuit and green player tracksuit), dalgona candies, and chocolate milk.

A pair of entrance tickets to the Sotong Game Challenge at the hotel's Tudor Courtyard

at the hotel's Tudor Courtyard One-for-one Spa Rael voucher

Complimentary car park coupon

Sotong Game Challenge

Like your Netflix counterparts, you'll get to participate in some old-school games—Singaporean version.

Polish up your five stones, goli (marbles), water ring toss, hopscotch, and pick-up sticks before you go.

Commemorate your participation by taking photos with a 3m-tall “Red Light, Green Light” doll at the game site, or snap away at the photobooth.

Winners will also also receive fairly attractive prizes, which is why we said to practice before heading down.

Top 10 winners each week will get a three-course steak dinner for two at Coffee Lounge in Goodwood Park Hotel, while one ultimate winner will bag 1 million Grab Rewards points.

However, those who prefer to go for the games without the staycation can purchase entrance tickets at S$30, which entitles them to the same chance at the prizes.

Where to book

To book the staycation, click here.

To book only the game challenge, here.

Top image via KKday