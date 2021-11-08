Back

Up to 10 fully vaccinated persons allowed for team sports at select areas from Nov. 10, 2021

Enough to play a game of futsal.

Ashley Tan | November 08, 2021, 06:26 PM

As part of the easing of restrictions announced by the Multi-Ministry Taskforce on Nov. 8, groups of 10 will soon be allowed to participate in team sports at certain settings.

This is a new vaccination-differentiated safe management measure and pre-activity testing (VDS+ART) pilot that the government is exploring, starting with sports settings.

New pilot

Under this regime, a group of up to 10 fully vaccinated individuals (including players, umpires, linesmen, etc) can resume team sports in controlled and supervised settings from Nov. 10.

Participants will also be required to produce a valid negative ART result on-site before the activity.

These settings include suitable ActiveSG sports centres and PA community clubs.

The VDS+ART pilot will also be used at selected mass sporting events as well as selected MICE events, where some SMMs can be eased.

Should these prove successful, the pilot can be expanded to other settings.

VDS for residential care homes

VDS will also be expanded to more settings like residential care homes, where unvaccinated individuals are likely to suffer worse outcomes than their vaccinated counterparts if infected with Covid-19.

The VDS measures will be applied to areas like visitations and activities for residents.

The Ministry of Health will share more details on this when ready.

Top photo from ActiveSG website

