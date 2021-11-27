SPF: Description of clothing in sexual assault cases helpful to identify victims in CCTV footage

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has explained their processes when it comes to handling reports of sexual crimes.

This was done so via an episode of "Hello Police?", a web series that answers "burning questions" related to the SPF.

Hosts Yulin and Luqman, who are also Ground Response Force (GRF) officers, started off with a real-life example.

Recounting his experience, Luqman said that he had brought an alleged victim to a private interview area upon learning about the purpose of her visit to the police station, and asked if she was comfortable sharing more details about the incident.

After gathering more information, such as the date and location of the molestation, Luqman referred the victim to the special victims unit, where there are officers specially trained to handle victims of sexual crimes.

However, all police officers receive training on basic principles of victim care, Yulin added.

In all circumstances, investigation findings are kept confidential, and victims' identities will be protected.

Victim-centric approach

The SPF adopt a "victim-centric approach" and pay close attention to the emotions of sexual crime victims, Yulin said.

Officers working on these cases are equipped with skills, such as:

Sexual crime investigation principles and processes

Interview techniques with active listening skills

Victim management based on a trauma-informed approach, to minimise re-traumatising victims during interviews

Why certain questions are asked

However, Luqman said, it is "still necessary" for officers to ask certain questions, in order to establish the facts.

For instance, a description of the alleged victim's outfit will aid the police in identification when CCTV footage is retrieved.

These questions are for investigative purposes, and do not impute responsibility to the victims, Yulin said.

"They are not intended to shame anyone as well," she added.

Luqman revealed that changes have also been made to the investigation procedures over the years to better support the victims and protect their privacy.

Why early reporting is important

After acknowledging that there are "complex and difficult" emotions that may prevent victims from reporting such crimes, the officers explained that early reporting is important as it allows the police to secure evidence and identify the suspect quickly.

The information provided can help to bring the alleged perpetrator to justice and prevent future victims, Yulin said.

Luqman reiterated that support will be rendered to the victims throughout the reporting process.

You can watch the full video here:

Top image via SPF/Facebook