Back

SPF: Description of clothing in sexual assault cases helpful to identify victims in CCTV footage

The officers added that such questions are for investigative purposes, and do not impute responsibility to the victims.

Mandy How | November 27, 2021, 04:52 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has explained their processes when it comes to handling reports of sexual crimes.

This was done so via an episode of "Hello Police?", a web series that answers "burning questions" related to the SPF.

Hosts Yulin and Luqman, who are also Ground Response Force (GRF) officers, started off with a real-life example.

Recounting his experience, Luqman said that he had brought an alleged victim to a private interview area upon learning about the purpose of her visit to the police station, and asked if she was comfortable sharing more details about the incident.

After gathering more information, such as the date and location of the molestation, Luqman referred the victim to the special victims unit, where there are officers specially trained to handle victims of sexual crimes.

However, all police officers receive training on basic principles of victim care, Yulin added.

In all circumstances, investigation findings are kept confidential, and victims' identities will be protected.

Victim-centric approach

The SPF adopt a "victim-centric approach" and pay close attention to the emotions of sexual crime victims, Yulin said.

Officers working on these cases are equipped with skills, such as:

  • Sexual crime investigation principles and processes

  • Interview techniques with active listening skills

  • Victim management based on a trauma-informed approach, to minimise re-traumatising victims during interviews

Why certain questions are asked

However, Luqman said, it is "still necessary" for officers to ask certain questions, in order to establish the facts.

For instance, a description of the alleged victim's outfit will aid the police in identification when CCTV footage is retrieved.

These questions are for investigative purposes, and do not impute responsibility to the victims, Yulin said.

"They are not intended to shame anyone as well," she added.

Luqman revealed that changes have also been made to the investigation procedures over the years to better support the victims and protect their privacy.

Why early reporting is important

After acknowledging that there are "complex and difficult" emotions that may prevent victims from reporting such crimes, the officers explained that early reporting is important as it allows the police to secure evidence and identify the suspect quickly.

The information provided can help to bring the alleged perpetrator to justice and prevent future victims, Yulin said.

Luqman reiterated that support will be rendered to the victims throughout the reporting process.

You can watch the full video here:

Top image via SPF/Facebook

Comment: Each PM frontrunner has been handling matters outside their portfolios, as if preparing for the top job.

Some eight months have passed and we're no closer to finding out who will be the next PM.

November 27, 2021, 04:21 PM

JPMorgan CEO apologises twice after saying bank would outlast Chinese Communist Party

'I can't say that in China. They probably are listening anyway,' Dimon had added.

November 27, 2021, 03:24 PM

18-year-old suspect in sexual assault case allegedly dragged victim down stairs at HDB block: Shin Min

The 18-year-old man confessed to the alleged sexual assault in an Instagram livestream.

November 27, 2021, 01:48 PM

Banyan Tree Chairman Ho Kwon Ping: Why do many of our elites come from the same top schools?

Lessons on Leadership: Singapore can be proud of its meritocracy, but it needs to recognise and fix the flaws in the system, says Ho Kwon Ping.

November 27, 2021, 12:16 PM

Ang Mo Kio family finds 'creepy' items placed under their window, neighbour says it's really for prayers

The two families have been embroiled in neighbourly dispute for years.

November 27, 2021, 12:08 PM

Free gifts, Christmas-themed otter mascots & other sweet treats at Chinatown Point till Dec. 31, 2021

‘Tis the season to be jolly.

November 27, 2021, 11:44 AM

Boy, 11, conveyed to hospital after crash between Mercedes & Vellfire at Upper Serangoon Road

Police investigations are ongoing.

November 27, 2021, 11:42 AM

Long queues outside Orchard Central as Uniqlo's final +J collection launches

Queues started more than an hour before the store's opening.

November 27, 2021, 11:07 AM

Grappling with S$20 million net loss in 2 years, Jumbo Group is rewiring consumers to eat Chinese-style seafood in pairs

Lessons on Leadership: hard times require a hard-nosed businessman. Jumbo Group's CEO Ang Kiam Meng shows us what it takes.

November 27, 2021, 10:20 AM

Mayer & VICOM staff among participants clocking in steps to raise S$400,000 for terminally-ill patients

Doing good together, virtually.

November 27, 2021, 10:12 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.