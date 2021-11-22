SingapoRediscover vouchers deadline extended to Mar. 2022, must book by Dec. 31, 2021

For those who have yet to use their SingapoRediscover vouchers (SRV), here's something to note.

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) announced on Nov. 22 that the vouchers can be used on experiences all the way until Mar. 31, 2022.

However, you will still have to make bookings by Dec. 31, 2021.

More time to enjoy SRV experiences

The SRV scheme was first introduced in Dec. 2020.

Previously in April, it was said that the SRV scheme would end on Dec. 31, 2021.

All experiences, be it hotel stays, attractions and tours, would have to be booked by that date.

However, STB explained that the concession was made as some Singaporeans might not have been able to use their vouchers in light of Covid-19 restrictions like reduced group sizes and capacity limits at tourism establishments.

"This extension allows Singaporeans more time to enjoy their SRV experiences," STB stated.

From today onwards, five authorised booking partners — viz., Changi Recommends, GlobalTix, Klook, Traveloka and Trip.com — will add more booking slots.

From Jan. 1, 2022, the authorised booking partners will no longer accept new tourism bookings made using SRVs and all physical SRV counters will be closed.

1.6 million SRV transactions

As of Nov. 1, nearly 1.3 million Singaporeans have used their SRVs at least once, amounting to over 1.6 million transactions.

Around S$256 million in vouchers and additional expenditure have been spent in total under the SRV scheme.

Those who wish to donate their SRVs can do so via the five authorised booking partners. You can find more information here.

STB also reminds Singaporeans that reselling or exchanging SRVs for cash is strictly not allowed.

Regular checks are conducted to ensure SRVs are used for their intended purposes.

STB will not hesitate to take action against individuals or businesses who abuse the SRV scheme.

