Back

SingapoRediscover vouchers deadline extended to Mar. 2022, must book by Dec. 31, 2021

Bookings have to be done by end of this year.

Ashley Tan | November 22, 2021, 04:12 PM

Events

CapitaLand Malls: A Jolly Molly Christmas

11 November 2021 - 31 December 2021

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

For those who have yet to use their SingapoRediscover vouchers (SRV), here's something to note.

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) announced on Nov. 22 that the vouchers can be used on experiences all the way until Mar. 31, 2022.

However, you will still have to make bookings by Dec. 31, 2021.

More time to enjoy SRV experiences

The SRV scheme was first introduced in Dec. 2020.

Previously in April, it was said that the SRV scheme would end on Dec. 31, 2021.

All experiences, be it hotel stays, attractions and tours, would have to be booked by that date.

However, STB explained that the concession was made as some Singaporeans might not have been able to use their vouchers in light of Covid-19 restrictions like reduced group sizes and capacity limits at tourism establishments.

"This extension allows Singaporeans more time to enjoy their SRV experiences," STB stated.

From today onwards, five authorised booking partners — viz., Changi Recommends, GlobalTix, Klook, Traveloka and Trip.com — will add more booking slots.

From Jan. 1, 2022, the authorised booking partners will no longer accept new tourism bookings made using SRVs and all physical SRV counters will be closed.

1.6 million SRV transactions

As of Nov. 1, nearly 1.3 million Singaporeans have used their SRVs at least once, amounting to over 1.6 million transactions.

Around S$256 million in vouchers and additional expenditure have been spent in total under the SRV scheme.

Those who wish to donate their SRVs can do so via the five authorised booking partners. You can find more information here.

STB also reminds Singaporeans that reselling or exchanging SRVs for cash is strictly not allowed.

Regular checks are conducted to ensure SRVs are used for their intended purposes.

STB will not hesitate to take action against individuals or businesses who abuse the SRV scheme.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo from 

Marcus Chin pays wife & ex-girlfriend S$5,000 every month for alimony & child support

A tell-all interview.

November 22, 2021, 04:10 PM

Uncle Roger coming to S'pore to perform live

So, 'Haiyaa'.

November 22, 2021, 04:07 PM

About 200 people evacuated after fire breaks out at Spanish restaurant in Shaw Centre

There were no reported injuries.

November 22, 2021, 03:18 PM

S'pore-KL VTL: Covid-19 tests S$500, plane tickets S$135

Shagged.

November 22, 2021, 03:07 PM

Taliban bans women from appearing in TV dramas & depiction of 'unclothed male torsos'

Female municipal employees in Kabul have faced trouble going to work.

November 22, 2021, 02:35 PM

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai says she's 'safe & well' during video call with Olympic officials

She is currently at her home in Beijing.

November 22, 2021, 02:18 PM

Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu to divorce husband after more than 10 years of marriage: Taiwan media

Signs of trouble in their marriage first emerged in June.

November 22, 2021, 02:07 PM

PM Lee: Asean encouraged by Xi and Biden's statements that they are willing to work together

He said during the Asean-China Special Summit, which commemorates 30 years of dialogue relations between the two.

November 22, 2021, 01:54 PM

Vaccinated Travel Pass application website down after experiencing high volume

Many Malaysians applying for VTP on the first day.

November 22, 2021, 01:24 PM

Senior golden retriever found chained outside HDB unit looking for forever home

Bailey only deserves the best.

November 22, 2021, 12:16 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.